BOTTOMS UP AT HIGH SO

Enjoy all you can drink and unlimited dragon wings for just AED 149 every Friday at the contemporary resto-bar now open at Citymax Bur Dubai. This offer is on from 9 pm to 3 pm.

Heading there on a weekday with friends or colleagues? Enjoy happy hours where you buy one get one free from 6 pm to 12 am Sunday to Thursday.



Calling all the ladies, single or otherwise. Ladies Night at High So every Tuesday is just what your soul is seeking. Time to get out there and work it girl with karaoke between 8.30pm and 1am. In between the fun, enjoy the awesome food with three complementary drinks including some fab signature cocktails.

Merlina and Mission, the new live band, regale you at the venue every day from 10 pm to 2:30 am with some great food and drinks deals to accompany their fab sound. Chicken and Vegetarian Momos for just AED 3 and AED 4 on Wednesdays (6 pm to 12 am) and Bullfrogs for AED 30 on Thursdays from 6 pm to 3 am.



This homegrown haven promises an unforgettable experience of modern Asian culture, every moment a celebration of the vibrant energy that makes Asia's nightlife scene so legendary.

With an epic Asian-themed cocktail menu served with flair, super cool eclectic vibes, insanely good food, karaoke pods, live music and an off the hook DJ, High So promises you a great night out weekday or weekend.

Follow @highsodubai on Instagram or call +971 56 414 6193 for bookings and more information.