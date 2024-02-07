(MENAFN- The Conversation) Lead impactful epidemiological studies on infectious diseases, fostering collaborative excellence with Dr. Katherine Gibney at the Doherty Institute.

Job no: 0050735

Location: Parkville

Role type: Part-time (0.8 FTE) to Full-time ;Fixed-term for 2 years

Faculty: Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences

Department/School: Department of Infectious Diseases, Melbourne Medical School

Salary: Level A – $80,258 - $108,906 p.a. (pro rata for part-time) plus 17% super



Lead epidemiological studies on infectious diseases, with a focus on group A streptococcal disease.

Join a dynamic team at the prestigious Doherty Institute, contributing to groundbreaking research with Dr. Katherine Gibney. Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

This presents an exciting opportunity for a Research Fellow in Epidemiology to contribute to cutting-edge research at the forefront of infectious diseases. Join a collaborative team at the renowned Peter Doherty Institute, working closely with Dr Katherine Gibney on epidemiological studies, particularly focusing on group A streptococcal disease (GAS). This role offers the chance to manage projects, collaborate on impactful research, and contribute to manuscripts and presentations while fostering a dynamic and supportive team culture.

Your responsibilities will include:



Manage infectious diseases research projects

Design and undertake epidemiologic studies of infectious diseases using routinely collected data Prepare and submit human research ethics committee (HREC) applications for epidemiologic and clinical studies into infectious diseases

Who We Are Looking For

You excel in clear communication, both written and verbal. Your strength lies in working independently and collaboratively to meet project goals and deadlines effectively.

You will also have:



Master's level qualification that includes study of Epidemiology, or equivalent professional qualification.

Experience in management of research projects Experience working with large datasets and with linked datasets

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your New Team – Department of Infectious Diseases

The Department of Infectious Diseases at the Peter Doherty Institute conducts impactful research on global health challenges, including antimicrobial resistance, HIV, tuberculosis, and emerging infectious diseases. Join our collaborative team of diverse researchers, make a difference in patient outcomes, and contribute to shaping public health policies. Together, we strive for excellence, innovation, and integrity in advancing our understanding and combatting infectious diseases.

