Varied and challenging teaching position with opportunities for research and/or clinical activity

Bring your passion of teaching and contribute to the development of Veterinary professionals for regional and rural Australia Great rural location in the picturesque NSW regional city of Wagga Wagga

The Role



Full Time, Continuing

Level B/C - AU$107,098 to AU$150,813 (plus 17% superannuation) Wagga Wagga

We are currently seeking an experienced veterinarian with excellent clinical knowledge and skills to contribute to delivering education, research, and industry engagement relevant to population health and epidemiology.

Develop and enhance curriculum content to align with the latest advancements in veterinary epidemiology and contribute to the teaching of production animal medicine and veterinary clinical skills to undergraduate and postgraduate students.

In this role you could participate in the development and provision of clinical and/or consulting services to livestock producers and/or have the opportunity to engage and develop your research profile.

Wagga Wagga is a vibrant regional centre, with great options for families, sport and entertainment facilities, and other recreational activities. Our students are selected for their knowledge of, and commitment to, regional veterinary practice and animal production systems.

To be successful you will have:



A relevant qualification or equivalent experience, accreditation and standing appropriate for the level being applied for.

Experience in delivering high quality student-centred learning and teaching, or an aptitude for production animal practice or research, and an enthusiasm for teaching

Ability to develop and maintain strong professional partnerships, networks and relationships both locally and internationally Ability or demonstrated capacity to attract external research funding (Level C)

Application Requirements

Applicants are expected to apply online and submit a current resume and a 1 - 2 page "statement of suitability" demonstrating their skills, knowledge and/or experience relevant to the position (referencing the selection criteria when applying for this position). If you experience difficulties applying online or for further information on completing the application process please visit our how to apply page or contact us .

About Us

Charles Sturt University is a young and growing university committed to developing far-sighted people who help their communities grow and flourish. We make a significant contribution to the prosperity and vibrancy of our rural and regional communities, with a reach and impact across Australia and internationally. We work together with industry, communities and students to create new thinking, inspire each other and make a positive and progressive contribution to the world.

The School of Agricultural, Environmental and Veterinary Sciences provides more than twenty undergraduate and postgraduate courses within the Faculty of Science and Health. This includes Agricultural Science, Agribusiness, Animal Science, Equine Science, Environmental Science, Geospatial Science and Veterinary Science. The School has substantial infrastructure of a high standard for training veterinary undergraduates and postgraduates, including access to on-campus veterinary enterprises in Wagga. The School has a strong research profile, including significant numbers of undergraduate honours and higher research degree students. Relevant research strengths include equitation science, animal health, welfare and diseases, epidemiology, biosecurity, toxicology, animal models of human conditions, animal production and sustainable agriculture.

Charles Sturt University offers great benefits such as a work-life balance, professional development opportunities and generous financial benefits.

Charles Sturt University is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion. This is demonstrated through our Athena SWAN Bronze Institutional Award. Charles Sturt is also a participating member in the Australian Workplace Equality Index. Applications are encouraged from Indigenous Australians; people with a disability; women (particularly for senior and non-traditional roles); people who identify as LGBTIQA+; and those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Further Information

Additional information is available in the position description(s):



Level B - Position Description - Lecturer in Population Health and Epidemiology Level C - Position Description - Senior Lecturer in Population Health and Epidemiology

or by contacting:

Professor Bruce Allworth | Professor in Livestock Systems | [email protected] | Ph: (02) 6933 2608

Closing Date: 11pm, 7 March 2024

