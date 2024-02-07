Surge In Travel Interest To France Ahead Of The Olympics

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Paris: Six months before the Olympic Games to be held in Paris in 2024, searches for flights to France for the dates immediately before and after the games - from July 23 to August 15, 2024 - have already skyrocketed by 25pc compared to the same period last year.

The top five countries searching for flights to France are the United States, Great Britain, Brazil, Spain, and Canada. Interest in Paris flights has spiked by 33pc, with Germans leading the searches with a 144pc increase.

Additionally, other Olympic host cities like Lille, Lyon, and Marseille are experiencing notable flight search increases. Despite the surge, the average stay duration remains seven days, with an average search lead time of 3.5 days less than in 2023.

Searches in the Americas (AR, BR, CA, CL, MX, US) to Paris increased by 29pc for travel dates between July 23, 2024 and August 15, 2024 compared to the same period of the year.



The majority of searches generated from America are for weeklong and 7+ day trips rather than weekend trips.

Searches for weekend trips saw the highest percentage growth (86pc), but in absolute volume weekend trips are not preferred.

Searches for trips of 7 days or more grew significantly by 31pc, followed by trips of one week (25pc).

The average length of stay for travelers from the Americas has remained stable (10.2 days in 2023 vs. 10.10 days in 2024).

Understandably, travelers coming from far away are more likely to stay longer. Brazilians are likely to stay an average of 9 days, while people from the Asia Pacific region are likely to stay for 12.



