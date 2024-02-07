Elon Musk Encourages Company Executives To Use Drugs: WSJ

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Foreign media have reported that Elon Musk, billionaire and owner of several companies, encourages drug use among his friends and colleagues by imposing strict rules and pressure.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has published details of Elon Musk's behaviour, revealing how board members and managers of various companies consume drugs with him or facilitate this behaviour to remain in his inner circle.

The Wall Street Journal, citing eyewitnesses, reports that Musk has been seen using ketamine and drinking liquid ecstasy at parties.

Former and current board members of Tesla and SpaceX, some of whom have invested millions of dollars in Musk's companies or whose role in the companies depends on their stock transactions, have also used drugs with him.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, Musk's drug use has become a sort of culture where his closest business associates fear losing their wealth and social status if they refrain from drug use.

This comes as a report on January 6, 2024, revealed that the 52-year-old billionaire has been using cocaine, LSD, and other drugs for years. In response to this report, Musk wrote in a post on the X social network:“I'll do whatever I want, it's clear I should continue.”

It is said that after the publication of this report, Musk's security clearance and SpaceX's multi-billion dollar contracts with the government as a military contractor may be jeopardized. NASA also stated in a statement: The agency has not found any evidence of non-compliance with laws regarding the non-use of drugs and alcohol by the workforce of SpaceX.

