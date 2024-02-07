Turkey Announces Detention Of 85 Afghan Asylum Seekers

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Turkish police have announced that 85 Afghan asylum seekers intending to migrate to Greece have been detained in the cities of Chanakkale and Manisha.

Turkish media reported on Tuesday, February 6th, that two Turkish citizens were also arrested for involvement in human trafficking.

According to Turkish authorities, these asylum seekers intended to enter Greece and Europe“illegally.”

Reports indicate that 44 Afghan asylum seekers were detained in the city of Manisha and another 41 on the Aegean shores of Chanakkale.

Authorities in Turkey have emphasized that these asylum seekers have been handed over to detention centres in Manisha and Chanakkale and will be deported after legal procedures.

Meanwhile, the process of deporting and detaining Afghan asylum seekers has increased in countries such as Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey in recent months.

Previously, local authorities in the city of Bitlis had reported the detention of 58 Afghan asylum seekers in the central village of Tanriyar.

Turkish authorities have also stated that operations to combat the entry and detention of illegal migrants across Turkey will continue.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Interior, 68,687 Afghan asylum seekers were detained across Turkey last year, and some of them have been deported.

