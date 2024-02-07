Nikkhil Advani Says John Abraham-Starrer 'Vedaa' Reflects Society, Pushes Boundaries Of Reality

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Director-producer Nikkhil Advani, who is known for 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'D-Day', 'Batla House' and others, has shared that his upcoming film 'Vedaa', staring John Abraham and Sharvari, is a reflection of the society and pushes the boundaries of reality.

The film, which has locked its release date for July 12 this year, marks third collaboration between Nikkhil and John. It's their next film together after 'Batla House', which released in 2019.

Talking about the film, Nikkhil Advani said:“'Vedaa' is not just a film. It's inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audience gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of 'Vedaa'.”

After the success of 'Pathan', John Abraham makes a return to the big screen and will be seen sharing space with Sharvari, for the first time.

Talking about the film and the collaboration, Minnakshi Das, co-producer, JA Entertainment said:“The film is a unique blend of action, suspense, and emotion, and I'm confident that audiences will be on the edge of their seats from start to finish. We are proud to present this thrilling cinematic experience, and we can't wait for everyone to witness it on the big screen.”

Produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment, directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, 'Vedaa' is set to release on July 12, 2024.

