Egg Powder Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Egg Powder Market Report by Type (Whole Egg Powder, Yolk Egg Powder, White Egg Powder), End Use (Bakery, Sauces, Dressings and Mixes, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global egg powder market size reached US$ 1,943.3 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,767.1 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2024-2032.



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Egg Powder Industry:

Increasing Health and Nutritional Benefits:

Egg powder, a versatile ingredient derived from dehydrated eggs, is increasingly popular due to its health and nutritional benefits. Rich in high-quality proteins, vitamins, and minerals, it serves as an excellent nutritional supplement. This aspect is particularly appealing in health-conscious societies, where individuals seek nutrient-dense, convenient food options. Egg powder offers the same nutritional value as fresh eggs but with a longer shelf life and easier storage, making it an ideal choice for health enthusiasts and fitness-minded individuals. Its protein content supports muscle development and maintenance, which is crucial for athletes and those engaging in physical activities. Furthermore, its low-calorie profile and absence of preservatives make it a preferred option for weight management diets, adding to its growing demand in the health and wellness sector.

Convenience and Shelf Stability:

The convenience and shelf stability of egg powder significantly contribute to its rising demand. Unlike fresh eggs, egg powder does not require refrigeration, making it a highly convenient food ingredient for various settings, including remote locations and emergency food supplies. This feature extends its shelf life substantially, reducing food waste and offering a sustainable alternative to fresh eggs. The ease of transport and storage makes egg powder highly appealing to the food service industry, including restaurants, bakeries, and catering services. It simplifies food preparation processes, as it can be easily measured and mixed without the mess and risk of shell fragments. Additionally, egg powder is a boon for outdoor enthusiasts, such as campers and hikers, who require lightweight, non-perishable, and nutritious food options.

Increasing Food Applications:

The versatility of egg powder in food applications is a key driver of its market growth. Egg powder can be used in a wide range of food products, from baked goods to processed foods, due to its ability to bind ingredients, emulsify fats and liquids, and provide structure and leavening. This adaptability makes it an indispensable ingredient in the food industry. It is particularly useful in the manufacturing of cakes, bread, pastries, and noodles, where it contributes to the desired texture and flavor. Moreover, egg powder is utilized in the production of sauces, dressings, and mayonnaise, where it acts as an emulsifying agent. Its application extends to the creation of protein shakes and nutritional supplements, catering to the growing market for health and fitness products. This wide range of applications underscores the versatility and functionality of egg powder, enhancing its popularity and demand in the global food market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Sanovo Technology Group

WEKO Eiproducten BV

Eurovo S.R.L.

Rembrandt Enterprises Inc.

Rose Acre Farms Inc. Kewpie Egg Corporation

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Whole Egg Powder

Yolk Egg Powder White Egg Powder

Whole egg powder represented the largest segment as it offers the convenience of a complete egg without refrigeration or cracking individual eggs.

Breakup by End Use:



Bakery

Sauces, Dressings and Mixes Others (Desserts, Dietary Supplements, Pharma, etc.)

Bakery represents the largest segment as egg powder is an efficient solution for bakery industries, offering a convenient and long-lasting alternative to fresh eggs.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America leads the market due to the increasing focus on convenience, health-consciousness, and the need for versatile food ingredients.

Egg Powder Market Trends:

Consumers are looking for clean label products with minimal additives and preservatives. Manufacturers are responding by offering egg powder products with simple and natural ingredients. Besides, egg white powder, in particular, is experiencing significant growth due to its high protein content and versatility. It is widely used in the bakery and sports nutrition industries. Moreover, manufacturers are offering customized egg powder solutions to meet the specific requirements of their clients. This includes adjusting protein levels, functionality, and even flavor profiles to suit different applications.

