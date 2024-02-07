Managed Services Market 2024: Global Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Managed Services Market Report by Type (Managed Infrastructure, Managed Data Center, Managed Security, Managed Communications, Managed Network, Managed Mobility), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), End Use (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Entertainment and Media, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the managed services market report . The global market size reached US$ 283.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 551.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Managed Services Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The managed services industry is significantly influenced by rapid technological advancements. As businesses increasingly adopt new technologies like cloud computing, IoT, and AI, they often require specialized skills to manage these complex systems. Managed service providers (MSPs) offer expertise in these areas, filling the knowledge gap for companies that lack in-house capabilities. This trend is driving demand for managed services, as businesses seek to leverage the latest technologies efficiently and securely. MSPs that stay abreast of technological innovations and upskill their workforce accordingly are better positioned to meet the evolving needs of their clients, thus fueling industry growth.

Increased Need for Cybersecurity:

In an era of escalating cyber threats, organizations are increasingly aware of the need for robust cybersecurity measures. The complexity of maintaining high-level security in-house, especially for small and medium-sized businesses, often surpasses their capabilities. Managed service providers offer specialized cybersecurity services, including 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, and response, filling this critical need. This demand for advanced security solutions is a major factor driving the growth of the managed services industry. MSPs that continually update their security offerings to combat the latest threats are essential partners for businesses looking to safeguard their digital assets and data.

Focus on Core Business Activities:

Businesses today are concentrating more on their core competencies and strategic initiatives to remain competitive. This shift has led to a growing preference for outsourcing non-core activities, including IT services, to managed service providers. By delegating these tasks, companies can focus on their primary business objectives while ensuring that their IT infrastructure and operations are efficiently managed by experts. This need for operational efficiency and strategic focus is propelling the growth of the managed services industry. Providers that offer comprehensive, customized solutions enable businesses to streamline their operations and optimize performance, further driving industry expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Accenture plc

AT&T Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc. Wipro Limited

Managed Services Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Managed Infrastructure

Managed Data Center

Managed Security

Managed Communications

Managed Network Managed Mobility

Managed infrastructure holds the largest segment as organizations rely on external providers to manage their IT infrastructure efficiently, allowing them to focus on core business activities while ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

By Deployment mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

On-Premises represent the largest segment as some enterprises, especially in highly regulated industries, prefer to maintain complete control over their infrastructure and data, opting for on-premises managed services to ensure data security and compliance.

By Enterprise size:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises account for the majority of the market share since they often have complex and extensive IT needs, making them prime candidates for outsourced managed services to streamline operations, enhance scalability, and reduce IT costs.

By End Use:



IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Healthcare

Entertainment and Media

Retail

Manufacturing

Government Others

IT and Telecom is the largest segment due to the heavy reliance of the industry on managed services for network management, data centers, and cloud infrastructure, essential for maintaining seamless operations and providing high-quality services.

Regional Insights:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the managed services market is attributed to the advanced IT infrastructure, extensive adoption of managed services by businesses of all sizes, and the presence of numerous managed service providers catering to diverse industry needs in the region.

Global Managed services Market Trends:

The global managed services market is currently witnessing several prominent trends. There is a growing shift toward managed cloud services as organizations seek scalable and cost-effective solutions for their IT infrastructure needs. Furthermore, the rise of remote work has fueled the demand for managed security services, with a focus on safeguarding sensitive data and networks from cyber threats. Additionally, managed services providers are increasingly offering artificial intelligence (AI) and automation-driven solutions to enhance operational efficiency. Eventually, businesses are emphasizing the importance of vendor management and strategic partnerships to optimize their IT ecosystems. These trends collectively reflect the evolving landscape of managed services, driven by technology advancements and the need for agile and secure IT operations.

