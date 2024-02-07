Eyewear Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Eyewear Market Report by Product (Spectacles, Sunglasses, Contact Lenses), Gender (Men, Women, Unisex), Distribution Channel (Optical Stores, Independent Brand Showrooms, Online Stores, Retail Stores), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global eyewear market size reached US$

159.6

Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

6.2% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Eyewear Industry:

Increasing Vision-Related Disorders:

The eyewear market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of vision-related disorders. Factors contributing to this increase include an aging population and increased screen time. With an aging demographic, the incidence of age-related eye conditions such as presbyopia and cataracts has risen. Additionally, the widespread use of digital devices has led to a rise in cases of digital eye strain, myopia (nearsightedness), and dry eye syndrome. As a result, there is a growing demand for prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses, and specialty eyewear to address these vision issues. Market research indicates that the global eyewear market is expected to continue expanding as the need for vision correction solutions escalates.

Fashion and Lifestyle Choices:

Eyewear has transcended its utilitarian function and become a fashion statement and lifestyle accessory. Consumers are increasingly considering eyeglasses and sunglasses as a means of self-expression, style, and personal identity. This shift in consumer behavior has driven eyewear manufacturers to create a wide range of fashionable frames, innovative designs, and customizable options to cater to diverse tastes. The market is seeing a rise in demand for designer eyewear, luxury brands, and eco-friendly eyeglasses, reflecting consumers' interest in sustainability. The synergy between fashion and eyewear has not only expanded the market but also fueled the growth of niche segments, such as sports eyewear and blue-light-blocking glasses.

Significant Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements have revolutionized the eyewear industry. The introduction of smart eyewear, incorporating features, such as augmented reality (AR) displays, fitness tracking, and voice assistants, has garnered significant attention. These smart glasses offer enhanced functionalities and have found applications in various sectors, including healthcare, gaming, and logistics. Moreover, advancements in lens materials and coatings have improved durability, scratch resistance, and UV protection, increasing the longevity of eyewear products. Additionally, 3D printing technology has enabled customization and rapid production, allowing consumers to design eyeglasses tailored to their preferences and prescription requirements. These technological innovations are reshaping the eyewear market and attracting tech-savvy consumers.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Spectacles

Sunglasses Contact Lenses

Spectacles hold maximum number of shares due to their widespread necessity for vision correction, including prescription glasses and reading glasses, catering to a broad consumer base.

Breakup by Gender:



Men

Women Unisex

Unisex dominates the market as it offers eyewear options that are versatile and appeal to a broader range of consumers, eliminating traditional gender-based stereotypes and accommodating diverse style preferences.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Optical Stores

Independent Brand Showrooms

Online Stores Retail Stores

Optical stores represent the largest segment due to their specialized expertise, comprehensive product offerings, and the ability to provide personalized vision care solutions to consumers.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Europe's dominance in the eyewear market is attributed to its robust healthcare infrastructure, aging population, and high awareness about eye health, which drive substantial demand for eyewear products.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Luxottica Group S.p.A.

Essilor International SAS

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.

Safilo Group S.p.A. Alcon Vision LLC

Global Eyewear Market Trends:

Growing awareness about the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation on eye health is a significant factor fueling the eyewear market. With increased knowledge about the risks of UV exposure, consumers are increasingly seeking eyewear with effective UV protection. Sunglasses with UV-blocking lenses have gained popularity not only as fashion accessories but also as essential tools for safeguarding ocular health. This trend has led to a rise in the demand for high-quality, UV-protective sunglasses, benefiting the eyewear industry. Additionally, the eyewear market has witnessed a notable shift toward online retail channels. E-commerce platforms offer a wide selection of eyeglasses and sunglasses, making it convenient for consumers to browse and purchase eyewear from the comfort of their homes. The availability of virtual try-on technologies has further improved the online shopping experience for eyewear. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this shift as consumers turned to online shopping for safety reasons. As a result, online eyewear retailers have experienced significant growth, contributing to the overall expansion of the market.

