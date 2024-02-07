Golf Equipment Market 2023: Global Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Golf Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the golf equipment market share . The global market size reached US$ 7.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Golf Equipment Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The golf equipment market is significantly influenced by technological advancements. Manufacturers are continuously innovating to create equipment that enhances performance, such as clubs with improved aerodynamics, materials offering greater durability, and balls designed for better flight and control. The integration of advanced materials like carbon fiber and titanium has led to lighter and stronger golf clubs, aiding players in achieving greater distance and accuracy. Additionally, the rise of smart technologies, such as sensors and GPS-enabled devices, has allowed players to gain insights into their gameplay, further driving the market's growth. These technological enhancements improve the playing experience and also attract new players to the sport, thereby expanding the customer base for golf equipment.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Acushnet Holdings Corp. (Fila Holdings Corp.)

Adidas AG

Amer Sports (Anta Sports Products Limited)

Bridgestone Corporation

Callaway Golf Company

DICK's Sporting Goods Inc.

Dixon Golf Inc.

Mizuno Corporation

Nike Inc.

PING

Puma SE

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. TaylorMade Golf Co.

Golf Equipment Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Golf Clubs

Golf Balls

Golf Bags and Accessories Golf Apparel and Footwears

Golf clubs dominate the market as they are the tools that players use to hit the ball, making them a core component of golf equipment.

By Distribution Channel:



Specialty Stores

Sporting Goods Chain

On-course Shops

Online Stores Others

Specialty stores holds the largest market share as they are dedicated to golf equipment and accessories, which allows them to provide in-depth knowledge and expertise to customers.

By Region:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

North America leads the market as it is a popular recreational activity, and the region has a high number of golf enthusiasts and players.

Golf Equipment Market Trends:

There is a growing trend toward eco-friendly golf equipment. Manufacturers are using sustainable materials and production processes to reduce the environmental impact of golf clubs and accessories. Besides, golfers are increasingly seeking personalized equipment. Manufacturers are offering customization options, allowing golfers to tailor clubs to their specific preferences, including shafts, grips, and clubhead designs. Moreover, golf equipment is becoming more technologically advanced. Clubs now feature sensors and data-tracking capabilities, providing golfers with insights into their performance and swing metrics.

