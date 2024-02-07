Israeli minister issues apology over son`s dementia remark regarding Biden

(MENAFN) Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has issued a public apology after his son, Shuvael Ben Gvir, posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting that United States President Joe Biden may be suffering from Alzheimer's disease. The younger Ben Gvir's post featured a photo of Biden with a caption emphasizing awareness of Alzheimer's, a degenerative brain disease linked to cognitive decline and dementia. Minister Ben Gvir condemned his son's post as a "serious mistake" and expressed disapproval, stating that despite disagreements with Biden's conduct, there is no room for disparagement.



In the aftermath of the controversy, Minister Ben Gvir, often labeled as 'Israel's minister of chaos,' emphasized the strong friendship between the United States and Israel, describing President Biden as a friend of Israel. The national security adviser acknowledged the need for constructive dialogue even amid policy disagreements.



Following his father's public apology, Shuvael Ben Gvir posted another tweet with a photo of Biden, accompanied by the text "Mr. President, sorry!" The original tweet that sparked the controversy was reportedly deleted.



Minister Ben Gvir has been critical of President Biden in the past, particularly regarding United States support for West Jerusalem's military campaign in Gaza. The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with the enclave's health ministry reporting over 27,000 Palestinian deaths. The military actions have drawn condemnation from various countries, with some labeling it as genocide against the Palestinian people.



The incident highlights the challenges faced by government officials in managing public statements made by their family members and underscores the delicate diplomatic balance between expressing disagreement and maintaining respect for international counterparts.





