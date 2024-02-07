(MENAFN) In a diplomatic exchange that heightens tensions between Russia and France, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova declared on Monday that France's policy of supporting Ukraine and justifying Kiev's actions is not only counterproductive but also dangerous. This assertion follows France's condemnation of a Russian strike on Ukrainian-held territory, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of three French humanitarian workers and the injury of three others. French President Emmanuel Macron labeled the incident a "cowardly act," while the country's foreign minister, Stephane Sejourne, characterized it as an example of "Russian barbarity."



Zakharova criticized the statements from French leaders, stating that they "came close to crossing the line" and emphasizing that Moscow is unaware of the specific details of the incident mentioned by Paris. Despite acknowledging the tragedy of human lives lost, she accused French leaders of turning a blind eye to the use of weapons supplied by France, claiming that the Kiev regime intentionally employs these arms to target civilians in Russian cities.



The Russian spokeswoman further accused France of attempting to "justify" acts of terrorism, referring to a statement by the French Foreign Ministry in January that asserted Ukraine was "acting in self-defense" when it carried out a strike on the Russian city of Belgorod. The strike resulted in the deaths of 25 civilians and injuries to over a hundred others.



Zakharova concluded by suggesting that the recent deaths of French nationals might prompt the public to question the relevance of their leadership's stance on the Ukraine conflict. The exchange underscores the deepening diplomatic strain between Russia and France, with each side holding contrasting perspectives on the ongoing conflict and its implications.







