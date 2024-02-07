Singapore endorses indefinite arrest

(MENAFN) In a move that has stirred controversy, the parliament of Singapore passed a new law on Monday that grants the government the authority to keep convicted criminals behind bars indefinitely after their prison terms have been served, if they are deemed to still pose a threat to society. The legislation, applicable to individuals aged 21 and above, extends the government's powers over those convicted of serious crimes, including homicide and sexual assault.



Speaking before the unicameral legislature on Monday, Singapore's Law and Home Affairs Minister, K. Shanmugam, defended the law, asserting that individuals who continue to pose a real danger to others should not be released. He cited a specific case involving a man convicted of sexually assaulting his six-year-old granddaughter, who went on to commit additional sex crimes upon release. Shanmugam emphasized the need to address such threats to society.



Under the provisions of the new law, individuals convicted of serious crimes will no longer be automatically released upon completing their prison sentences. Instead, the home affairs minister, currently Shanmugam, will review their cases to determine whether they have been sufficiently rehabilitated for reintegration into society. The minister will seek advice from a review panel comprising legal experts and mental health professionals, and the convicted individual and their legal team have the right to present a case in support of their release.



If an individual is deemed unfit for release, their case will be subject to annual reviews. It is estimated that fewer than 30 offenders per year will be affected by this law, according to Reuters. The move has sparked concerns about potential abuse of power and the impact on individuals' rights, prompting a broader debate about the balance between security measures and civil liberties in Singapore.





