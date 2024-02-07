Blockworks Founder Shares Grueling Hack Ordeal

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) In a recent announcement on X, Jason Yanowitz, co-founder of Blockworks, revealed that he has become a victim of a crypto hack.

The head of the crypto analytical media shared details of the incident on Saturday night, disclosing that his account had been successfully breached after multiple attempts by the attacker.

Yanowitz took the opportunity to provide information on the exploit to help others avoid similar cyber threats .

Blockworks Co-Founder Hack Story

Hackers have been trying to get into Yanowitz's accounts over the past few weeks. They have focused on his email accounts, Twitter, and crypto accounts.

Those attempts were made known to him through alerts that one of these accounts was being logged into. Luckily, the non-text two-factor authentication (2FA) he had set up for all his accounts stopped these first attempts.

But the co-founder of Blockworks got a scary email showing that someone from North Cyprus tried to log in to his X account. Even with all of his security measures in place, this attempt was successful, which suggests that his security may have a weakness.

The email provided an option to“Secure your X account now here,” prompting Yanowitz to click on it and enter his username and password.

He could get back into his account after changing his password, but he soon found another email had changed his email address. Yanowitz realized that the first email, which looked legitimate, was a phishing attempt . No one should directly click links in emails related to account security.

Because of what he went through, Yanowitz wrote down essential lessons for everyone to learn. He told them not to click on links and that they should look closely at the email address itself if they had to.

He also told his fans to use two-factor authentication (2FA) on their accounts and told people whose accounts had been hacked to stop and think about how the attack happened.