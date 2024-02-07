(MENAFN) In a significant development, Sweden is reportedly set to announce the closure of its investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines later this week, according to reports from German media on Tuesday. The decision follows statements from Swedish prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who hinted at a major update in the case to be revealed in the coming days.



The Nord Stream pipelines, designed to transport Russian natural gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea, suffered extensive damage in September 2022 due to a series of powerful explosions. Subsequently, Sweden, Germany, and Denmark initiated separate national investigations after failing to reach an agreement on a joint effort.



Multiple German news outlets, including Suddeutsche Zeitung, NDR, WDR, and Zeit, have speculated that Sweden's decision to close the investigation stems from an inability to identify any suspects. However, this move is anticipated to benefit German investigators, as Sweden is expected to share evidence with them once its own case concludes.



Reports suggest that investigators are honing in on a yacht named Andromeda, allegedly rented in Poland by a Ukrainian citizen before the explosions. The working theory posits that this vessel may have transported the team responsible for the sabotage. However, skeptics have raised concerns about the feasibility of this theory, questioning whether individuals lacking highly specialized skills and equipment could have planted explosives at the depth where the pipelines were destroyed.



Additionally, the Wall Street Journal recently claimed that Warsaw has been accused of obstructing requests for assistance from fellow European Union members and providing disinformation to shift blame onto Russia. As Sweden prepares to conclude its investigation, the unresolved mystery surrounding the Nord Stream sabotage continues to spark debate and skepticism, leaving questions unanswered about the true nature of the incident and those responsible for it.







