Rodenticides Market Size, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Segmentations, Leading Players And Forecast

"MarketsandMarketsTM"Rodenticides Market Report by Type (Anticoagulants, Non-Coagulants), Mode of Application (Pellets, Spray, and Powder), End Use (Agriculture, Warehouses, and Urban Centers), Rodent Types (Rats, Mice, Chipmunks, Hamsters) & Region - Global Forecast 2027

The rodenticides market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The rodenticides market is driven by rapid urbanization across regions. The increase in awareness on public hygiene, the prevention of vector-borne diseases, and the rise in purchasing power parity (PPP) among the middle-class population are factors that have encouraged the demand for pest control services globally. In addition, government initiatives for maintaining environmental hygiene are projected to drive the demand for rodenticides. For instance, the“clean-up” movement in India has proven to be a major driver for the insect pest control industry.







What are rodenticides?

Rodenticides are chemical substances used to kill rodents, such as rats and mice. They are typically formulated as baits or pellets that attract rodents, which then consume the poison. Rodenticides work by interfering with the rodents' biological functions, leading to illness and ultimately death. These substances are commonly used in pest control to manage rodent populations in various environments, including homes, agricultural areas, and commercial spaces. However, they can pose risks to other animals and humans if not used properly, which is why caution and proper handling are essential when using rodenticides.

Rodenticides Market Trends

1. Growing Awareness of Health Risks: There has been an increasing awareness of the health risks associated with rodent infestations, such as the spread of diseases. This has led to a higher demand for effective rodent control solutions, including rodenticides.

2. Regulatory Changes: Regulatory changes, both globally and regionally, have impacted the rodenticides market. There has been a shift towards more stringent regulations concerning the use of certain chemical compounds in rodenticides, driving the industry to develop and adopt more environmentally friendly and less toxic alternatives.

3. Advancements in Formulations: Continuous research and development efforts have been focused on creating more effective and safer rodenticide formulations. Innovations in bait formulations, such as those with delayed action or reduced risk of secondary poisoning, have gained traction.

4. Rise in Urbanization: As urbanization continues, the prevalence of rodent infestations in urban areas has increased. This has driven the demand for rodenticides in both residential and commercial settings.

5. Integrated Pest Management (IPM): The adoption of Integrated Pest Management approaches, which emphasize a combination of preventive measures, sanitation, and targeted pesticide use, has influenced the rodenticides market. This approach aims to reduce reliance on chemical control methods.

6. Market Consolidation: The rodenticides market has seen some consolidation, with larger companies acquiring smaller ones to expand their product portfolios or enhance their research and development capabilities.

What are the common applications of rodenticides?

Rodenticides are chemical substances used to kill rodents, primarily rats and mice. Some of the common applications of rodenticides include:

1. Agriculture and Crop Protection: Rodents can cause significant damage to crops by feeding on them or digging burrows in fields. Rodenticides are used to protect agricultural crops from rodent-related losses.

2.

Food Storage and Processing: Warehouses, food storage facilities, and food processing plants are susceptible to rodent infestations. Rodenticides help prevent contamination of food products and ensure the hygiene and safety of stored goods.

3. Urban and Residential Areas: Rodenticides are widely used in urban and residential settings to control rats and mice in and around homes, gardens, and public spaces. They are often employed by pest control professionals or homeowners to address infestations.

4. Commercial and Industrial Buildings: Buildings such as factories, offices, and warehouses may use rodenticides to control rodent populations. This is important for maintaining a clean and safe environment for employees and preventing damage to structures and equipment.

5. Public Health: Rodents can pose health risks by transmitting diseases, and rodenticides are used as a public health measure to control rodent populations in areas where disease transmission is a concern.

Rising Demand for Second-Generation Anticoagulants due to their Longer Half-Life, Which Implies Longer Tissue Persistence, and Enhanced Efficacy Against Rodents

With the increase in exposure to first-generation anticoagulants, rodents have developed resistance to them; hence, second-generation anticoagulants were developed. Second-generation anticoagulants, also called single-dose anticoagulants, can be lethal in a single dose. They are more toxic than first-generation anticoagulants due to their superior affinity for vitamin K-epoxide reductase, which disrupts the functioning of the blood clotting agents in rodents. The popular rodenticides in this category are brodifacoum, bromadiolone, difethialone, difenacoum, and flocoumafen.

Second-generation anticoagulants are not excreted easily, persisting in bodily organs such as the liver. Some of these are particularly toxic to birds and mammals. For instance, brodifacoum and difethialone pose potential risks to avian predators and scavengers that feed on target or non-target animals poisoned with bait. Oral toxicity is high in nearly all rodenticides. Most of these are not allowed to be marketed to non-licensed applicators for residential use. These products are sold directly to pest control professionals or agricultural supply stores.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is completely driven by the country markets of China, India, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia and few other Asian counties. As the world's largest and most populous region, Asia Pacific is one of the key markets for rodenticides. Rodents are common pests present in agricultural fields. Annually, extensive volumes of agricultural produce are destroyed and contaminated by rodents. To meet the increase in demand for food products and to reduce the crop damages caused by rodents, the use of rodenticides has increased significantly in the region. The food retail, food manufacturing, pharmaceutical, hospitality, and residential sectors are expected to be major growth verticals in this market Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to several reasons. One of the major drivers of the market is the fact that agriculture is one of the most significant revenue-generating sectors in China and India. The growing population within the region is urging the farmers to provide a maximum yield to fulfill the demand of the increasing population. In such cases, the increasing crop damage and decreasing food production due to rodents are expected to leverage this market positively.

Rodenticides Market Share

Key players operating in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), UPL Limited (India), Rollins, Inc. (US), Liphatech, Inc. (US), JT Eaton & Co., Inc. (US), Pelgar (UK), Bell Laboratories Inc. (US), and Abell Pest Control (Canada).

