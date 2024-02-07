(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Universal Flash Storage Market to Surge to US$ 6760.4 Million, Propelled by a Striking 15.7% CAGR in 2024-2030"Experience a digital revolution with the Universal Flash Storage Market, poised to reach an impressive US$ 6760.4 million, fueled by an extraordinary Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. The driving force behind this surge is the insatiable demand for high-speed, high-capacity storage solutions, shaping the future of data storage.

Synopsis

Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is a flash storage specification for digital cameras, mobile phones and consumer electronic devices aims to bring higher data transfer speed and increased reliability to flash memory storage, while reducing market confusion and removing the need for different adapters for different types of card.

The global Universal Flash Storage Market was valued at US$ 2398.8 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 6760.4 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

North American market for Universal Flash Storage is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to reach $ million by 2030, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2024 through 2030.

Asia-Pacific market for Universal Flash Storage is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to reach $ million by 2030, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2024 through 2030.

The major global manufacturers of Universal Flash Storage include Samsung, Toshiba, SK Hynix, Micron, Phison, Silicon Motion, Synopsys, Cadence and GDA IP Technologies, etc. In 2023, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately % of the revenue.

Market Segmentation

By Company



Samsung

Toshiba

SK Hynix

Micron

Phison

Silicon Motion

Synopsys

Cadence

GDA IP Technologies

Arasan

Tuxera Avery





Segment by Type



32 GB

64 GB

128 GB

256 GB 512 GB





Segment by Application



Automotive Electronics

Digital Cameras

Gaming Consoles

High-Resolution Displays

Laptops

Smartphones Others





Production by Region



North America

Europe

China

Japan South Korea





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea,Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of MEA)





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Universal Flash Storage manufacturers competitive landscape, price, production and value market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Production/output, value of Universal Flash Storage by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption of Universal Flash Storage in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and production of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, value, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: The main points and conclusions of the report.

