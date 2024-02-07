Phishing Protection Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology And Forecast 2028

(MENAFN- GetNews)





The global phishing protection market is estimated to be worth USD 2.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The driving force behind the robust growth of the phishing protection market is the relentless and ever-evolving nature of cyber threats, particularly phishing attacks. As cyber criminals deploy increasingly sophisticated tactics, such as spear phishing and social engineering, organizations across various industries must invest significantly in advanced cybersecurity measures. The escalating frequency and severity of phishing incidents and the imperative to protect sensitive data and intellectual property and maintain regulatory compliance underscore the critical need for comprehensive phishing protection solutions. The pervasive adoption of digital communication channels, the rise of remote work scenarios, and the increased reliance on cloud-based services amplify the demand for innovative technologies that can effectively detect, prevent, and mitigate the risks associated with phishing attacks. In the dynamic and challenging cybersecurity landscape, the phishing protection market plays a pivotal role in developing adaptive strategies and technologies to stay ahead of evolving threats and safeguard the integrity of digital ecosystems.

By Deployment Mode, the cloud segment registered the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The cloud segment is poised to exhibit the most substantial growth rate during the specified period. This trend can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions in the cybersecurity domain. Organizations recognize the advantages of cloud deployment, including scalability, accessibility, and centralized management, which are crucial in effectively countering the evolving challenges posed by phishing threats. The shift towards remote work and the prevalence of cloud-based communication channels amplify the demand for phishing protection technologies tailored to cloud environments. As businesses prioritize flexibility and efficiency in their cybersecurity strategies, the cloud segment stands out as a focal point for dynamic growth within the phishing protection market.

Based on organization size, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment

is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The projection for organization size in the phishing protection market indicates that the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is poised to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This trend can be attributed to the increasing recognition among SMEs of the imperative to fortify their cybersecurity posture against phishing threats. As cyber threats evolve, SMEs realize the need for specialized and agile solutions tailored to their unique requirements. The growing awareness of the potential risks associated with phishing attacks, coupled with the availability of scalable and cost-effective phishing protection solutions, positions the SME segment for accelerated growth in the dynamic landscape of cybersecurity.

Unique Features in the

Phishing Protection Market



By employing sophisticated algorithms and machine learning to recognise phishing attempts in emails, websites, and other communication channels, phishing protection solutions provide real-time threat detection capabilities that enable proactive threat mitigation.

To confirm the legitimacy of email senders and stop email spoofing and impersonation, these systems incorporate email authentication technologies as DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail), SPF (Sender Policy Framework), and DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance).

In order to enable staff members and end users to be the first line of defence against phishing threats, phishing protection systems provide user awareness training programmes that teach them about phishing strategies, warning indicators, and best practices for spotting and averting phishing attacks.

Phishing security systems identify harmful links and reroute users away from phishing sites in order to stop credential theft and malware infections. They do URL and link analysis to evaluate the reputation and safety of URLs included in emails, documents, and websites.

In order to evaluate employee sensitivity to phishing assaults, determine training needs, and gauge the success of phishing awareness training programmes, certain solutions offer anti-phishing toolkits that let businesses build and implement simulated phishing campaigns.

Major Highlights of the

Phishing Protection Market



In order to safeguard their workers, clients, and digital assets from phishing attacks, businesses are progressively implementing cloud-based phishing prevention solutions. They accomplish this by taking advantage of the scalability, flexibility, and ease of deployment that cloud platforms provide.

Email is still the main attack vector for phishing scams, which is why there is a need for email security solutions that include advanced threat detection, email authentication, and user awareness training in order to stop phishing scams via email and protect confidential data.

In order to improve overall security posture, phishing protection systems include security awareness training programmes to inform staff members and end users on phishing techniques, red flags, and best practices for spotting and averting phishing assaults.

Employers are pushing the use of phishing prevention solutions that meet compliance standards and provide reporting and audit trail capabilities because they prioritise regulatory compliance with data protection and privacy laws like GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA.

The market is seeing the rise of brand protection solutions that monitor and detect phishing attacks targeting an organization's brand and enforce brand integrity due to the increase in brand impersonation and phishing attacks that target digital assets and brand reputation of organisations.

Top Key Companies in the

Phishing Protection Market



The major players in the phishing protection market are Barracuda (US), Cofense (US), Duocircle (US), Ironscales (Israel), Microsoft (US), Mimecast (UK), OpenText (Canada), Paubox (US), Proofpoint (US), Sophos (UK), Trend Micro (Japan), Trustwave (US), Twilio (US), Virtru (US), Abnormal Security (US), AGARI (US), AppGuard (US), Deepwatch (US), GreatHorn (US), Guardz (US), ImmuniWeb (Switzerland), Inky (US), Redsift (UK), SpyCloud (US), Trustifi (US), Vade (France), Valimail (US), ZeroFOX (US). The market participants have employed diverse tactics, including creating cutting-edge products, collaborations, agreements, growth, and procurements, to fortify their standing in the phishing protection industry. By offering application performance and security, the organic and inorganic methods have assisted the market players in their global expansion.

Barracuda

Barracuda adopts a multifaceted approach in the phishing protection market, combining innovative technologies with strategic initiatives to address the dynamic nature of cyber threats. The company emphasizes the development of advanced anti-phishing filters, leveraging machine learning and real-time threat intelligence to identify and block phishing attempts proactively. Barracuda's strategies also involve integrating robust email authentication tools, such as DMARC and SPF, verifying sender identities, and mitigating the risks of email spoofing. Barracuda strongly emphasizes user awareness and education, offering comprehensive training programs to empower individuals to recognize and avoid phishing attacks. By continuously refining its solutions and staying ahead of emerging threats, Barracuda is committed to providing organizations with effective and adaptable phishing protection measures, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the cybersecurity landscape.

OpenText

OpenText employs a strategic approach in the phishing protection market, integrating cutting-edge technologies to fortify organizations against evolving cyber threats. The company focuses on delivering advanced solutions within its cybersecurity portfolio, including email security measures designed to combat phishing attacks. OpenText's strategies involve leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence for real-time threat detection, enabling the identification and mitigation of phishing attempts in emails. The company also emphasizes the importance of comprehensive email encryption and secure communication practices to safeguard sensitive information. By offering a holistic suite of solutions that address various facets of phishing threats, OpenText aims to empower organizations with robust cybersecurity defenses, fostering resilience against the intricate challenges of phishing attacks in the contemporary digital landscape.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint employs a strategic approach in the phishing protection market, positioning itself as a key player in cybersecurity. The company delivers advanced email security solutions, emphasizing phishing protection. Proofpoint's strategies involve the integration of sophisticated threat intelligence and machine learning algorithms to detect and thwart phishing attempts across various communication channels proactively. The company emphasizes a people-centric approach, offering targeted user awareness training to enhance resilience against social engineering tactics. Proofpoint prioritizes the continuous evolution of its solutions to address emerging threats, ensuring organizations have adaptive defenses against the dynamic nature of phishing attacks. By combining technological innovation with a focus on user education, Proofpoint aims to provide comprehensive and effective phishing protection strategies for businesses navigating the complexities of the modern cyber threat landscape.

