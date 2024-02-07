Ensuring Safe, Secure, And Sustainable Growth Across The Indian Ocean Region (IOR)

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"The UDA framework, proposed by the Maritime Research Center (MRC), and M/S NirDhwani Technology Pvt Ltd (NDT), is a structured, comprehensive and inclusive concept. It will address the challenges & opportunities all stakeholders."Explore economic frontiers beneath the waves with Underwater Domain Awareness (UDA) by MRC & NDT. Join the journey into sustainable blue economy, strategic security, and more in the vast Indo-Pacific waters. Dive into opportunities with us!

The universe is 75% water, including 5% freshwater comprising of the ice cover and it is such an important component for human survival and prosperity. Management of the underwater domain will open up an unimaginable scale of opportunity for economic prosperity and ecological balance. Sustainable Blue Economy, Climate Change Risk Management, Strategic Security, Digital Transformation, Freshwater Management, Energy Security, Food Security and many such aspects have a direct relevance to the Underwater Domain. Underwater Domain Awareness (UDA), is thus a critical first step towards management of this new frontier of human endeavour.

The 21st century saw a significant focus on the Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), post the 9/11 globally and the 26/11 episode in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). However, the MDA remained security driven and couldn't penetrate below the surface. The UDA framework , proposed by the Maritime Research Center (MRC) , and M/S NirDhwani Technology Pvt Ltd (NDT) , is a structured, comprehensive and inclusive concept. It will address the challenges & opportunities of the four stakeholders, as shown in the figure.

The UDA framework is supported on five pillars, namely research, skilling, academia, innovation and strategy. The MRC and NDT has endeavoured to progress all these five dimensions with equal vigour and made significant contribution to each one of them as presented in our Annual Report . The intellectual contributions have also been well documented to make sure there is enough body of work available for the future generations as presented in our in-house platform named UDA Digest and the Knowledge Center

The tropical waters of the Indo-Pacific strategic space present unique characteristics and thus the UDA for these waters require indigenous efforts of an unprecedented scale with field experimental validations. The innovative projects undertaken by NDT and the acoustic signal processing expertise can contain the impact of the tropical waters. The NDT offers detailed support across the strategic security and sustainable blue economy dimensions. NDT offers consultancy, solutions, innovation support, turnkey project execution including field deployments, data handling and more (hyperlink the NDT website).

The Digital Transformation has become a buzzword and the maritime community is referring to it as Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) . NDT has developed unique MSP capabilities to serve the entire marine and freshwater applications. The proposed MSP formulation is unique in terms of its cost efficiency and broad effectiveness across the stakeholders. The tropical challenges are very well addressed and also the high innovation level makes it user friendly.

The UDA framework ensures nuanced policy & technology interventions along with Acoustic Capacity & Capability building for safe, secure, sustainable growth for all in the tropical waters of the Indo-Pacific strategic space. The pooling of resources and synergizing of efforts will optimize resource deployment and encourage broader participation by the global south. MRC & NDT is working with partners to establish Center of Excellence across the world with multilateral and bilateral partners.

Join us in this exciting journey to be part of the emerging Ocean of Opportunities across the stakeholders. The young students and professionals can seek new possibilities and also the corporates can be part of the new global order.

