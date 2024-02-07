Cured Meat Products Market Size, Growth & Statistics Report From 2024 To 2030

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Cured Meat Products Market"The global cured meat products market size is projected to register a significant CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Anticipated between 2024 and 2030, the global cured meat products market is poised for substantial growth, projected to witness a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% . At the heart of this industry expansion is Europe, playing a pivotal role as a major hub. The region boasts a robust market turnover exceeding USD 67 billion and a prolific production volume of 14.5 million tonnes, as per data reported by IFIP-Eurostat-PRODCOM. Various factors contribute to this market surge, including a diverse array of flavors catering to varied palates, the convenience offered by ready-to-eat options, and the enduring cultural significance associated with cured meats. Additionally, the sustained demand aligns with evolving dietary preferences, a globalized food culture, and strategic marketing initiatives emphasizing the unique qualities inherent in these products.

Market Trends:

Rising Demand and Convenience:



Urbanization and busy lifestyles:

Growing urban populations and increasingly busy lifestyles are driving demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food options,

making cured meats popular choices for snacks,

sandwiches,

and salads. Increasing disposable income:

Rising disposable incomes in developing countries are leading to increased consumption of processed and packaged foods,

including cured meats.

Health and Wellness:



Focus on protein intake:

Growing awareness of the importance of protein for health is increasing consumer demand for protein-rich foods,

including cured meats. Concerns about processed meats:

While convenience drives demand,

concerns about the potential health risks of processed meats like nitrates and sodium are prompting consumers to seek out healthier options like naturally cured or nitrate-free products.

Flavor Innovation and Diversity:



Ethnic flavors and spices:

Consumers are increasingly drawn to new and exciting flavors,

leading to the incorporation of ethnic spices and seasonings into cured meats,

offering wider variety and cater to diverse preferences. Premiumization and artisanal products:

Demand for high-quality,

gourmet cured meats made with traditional methods and premium ingredients is growing,

driven by an interest in authenticity and unique taste experiences.

Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing:



Demand for transparency and ethical sourcing:

Consumers are increasingly concerned about animal welfare and environmental impact,

prompting demand for cured meats produced ethically and sustainably.

This includes sourcing from farms with responsible practices and minimizing waste. Focus on natural ingredients and clean labels:

The clean label movement is influencing the cured meat industry,

leading to products with fewer artificial ingredients and preservatives,

which aligns with consumer preferences for natural and minimally processed foods.

According to the recent report published by RC Market Analytics, the Global Cured Meat Products Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This latest industry research study analyzes the cured meat products market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants. The report offers a holistic view of the cured meat products industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

Geographically, the cured meat products market report comprises dedicated sections centering on the regional market revenue and trends. The cured meat products market has been segmented on the basis of geographic regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Cured meat products market estimates have also been provided for the historical years 2020 & 2021 along with forecast for the period from 2023 - 2030 report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

The Cured Meat Products Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Ham

Sausages

Salami

Bacon Others

By Source:



Pork

Beef

Poultry Others

By Processing Method:



Dry-Cured Wet-Cured

By Distribution Channel:



Retail

Online

Foodservice Others

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key participants in the worldwide cured meat products market include Oscar Mayer (Kraft Heinz), Smithfield Foods, Hormel Foods, Tyson Foods, and JBS. These industry leaders are strategically navigating the market landscape through initiatives such as expansion, fresh investments, the introduction of novel services, and collaborative ventures. The preferred strategies for these players involve exploring new markets, both through expansion efforts and acquisitions, aiming to achieve a competitive edge through collaborative synergies. This approach allows companies to enhance their market presence and capitalize on joint strengths, fostering a dynamic and competitive position within the cured meat products industry.

Key Questions Answered by Cured Meat Products Market Report:



Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

Various industry models such as SWOT analysis, Pestle Analysis, Porter's Five Force model, Value Chain Analysis pertaining to Cured Meat Products market Analysis of the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the global, regional and country-level markets from 2020-2030

