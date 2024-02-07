(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Bestselling Author Alana Highbury Releases New Holiday Romance - Snowed In on Valentine's Day"This slow burn romance set against the backdrop of a snowy small town is the perfect addition to your winter reading list.

Alana Highbury, the Amazon bestselling author of Meet Me on Christmas Eve, has released the second book in her Love & Holidays series, Snowed In on Valentine's Day .

Hazel finds herself in a romantic conundrum after a fateful encounter with the rude best man, Peter, at her best friend's wedding. Determined to make positive changes in her life, Hazel takes a break from dating and focuses on her career. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when Peter, the source of her frustration, becomes her next-door neighbor.

As a massive blizzard blankets the town, Hazel seeks shelter at Peter's house, leading to a thawing of the icy tension between them. In the midst of the winter storm, and as Valentine's Day approaches, emotions run high, and tempers flare. Hazel is faced with conflicting feelings and must navigate the complexities of love in the midst of a snowstorm.

Snowed In on Valentine's Day is a holiday romance, skillfully crafted by Alana Highbury, known for her Amazon bestselling holiday romances. While free from explicit scenes, the novel incorporates some profanity and adult themes, adding depth to the story.

About the Author:

Alana Highbury is a master storyteller, blending contemporary romance, rom-com, and women's fiction. With a master's in English and two decades of professional experience, she brings a unique voice to the world of romantic fiction. Alana's other works include the popular Meet Me on Christmas Eve and a trio of Jane Austen-inspired novels set to release in 2024.

Connect with Alana Highbury:

Website:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Goodreads:

BookBub:

Snowed In on Valentine's Day is now available for purchase on Amazon

Media Contact

Company Name: BookBuzz

Contact Person: Amanda - PR Manager

Email: Send Email

Phone: 7065098422

City: New York

State: NY

Country: United States

Website:

