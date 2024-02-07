Unveiling The Latest Thriller: “DECEITFUL INTENTIONS” By Carlo Armenise, Published By Author’S Tranquility Press

(MENAFN- GetNews)



A Gripping Tale of Betrayal, Loss, and Unraveling Secrets

Author's Tranquility Press is thrilled to unveil "DECEITFUL INTENTIONS: A Revenge Mystery " by the talented author, Carlo Armenise. In this riveting narrative, Armenise weaves a tale of suspense, betrayal, and the quest for truth that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.

Tragedy strikes Raven Redman and her mother Alice in a devastating car accident, leaving Alice dead and Raven severely injured, with the loss of her right leg and her memory. As Raven recovers, equipped with a prosthesis, she returns to her hometown and her late mother's house. Battling to regain her memory, Raven reconnects with her black best friend, Julia, who becomes her pillar of support.

Together, Raven and Julia embark on a journey to piece together Raven's fragmented memory. However, as they dig deeper, the duo stumbles upon a shocking revelation – the accident that claimed Alice's life and altered Raven's fate was not a mere accident but a sinister plot.

"DECEITFUL INTENTIONS" unravels a complex web of deceit, hidden motives, and revenge. As Raven and Julia delve into the dark secrets surrounding the accident, they find themselves entangled in a dangerous game of deception. The narrative unfolds with suspenseful twists and turns, keeping readers captivated as they navigate through a world of mystery and intrigue.

Carlo Armenise skillfully crafts a tale that explores the resilience of the human spirit, the strength of friendship, and the relentless pursuit of justice. "DECEITFUL INTENTIONS" is not merely a mystery; it's a journey of self-discovery, vengeance, and the unwavering determination to uncover the truth.

"DECEITFUL INTENTIONS: A Revenge Mystery" is now available on Amazon .

About the Author

Carlo Armenise is a skilled storyteller with a knack for crafting compelling mysteries. "DECEITFUL INTENTIONS" stands as a testament to Armenise's ability to seamlessly blend suspense, emotion, and intrigue. With a narrative that explores the complexities of revenge and the quest for justice, Armenise invites readers on a thrilling journey through the shadows of deceit and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a top publicity agency known for delivering innovative solutions designed to help writers across genres to reach a wider audience. The company combines the use of the latest technologies and the expertise and diverse experience of the team to provide quality, relatable content to as many people as possible, irrespective of their location across the globe.

