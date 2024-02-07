Soligenix’S Hybryte Market Size Expected To Increase Many Folds By 2032, Report Delveinsight

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"HyBryte Drug Market Forecast and Analysis"“HyBryte Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight – 2032” report provides comprehensive insights about HyBryte for Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the HyBryte for Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019–2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the HyBryte for Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

DelveInsight has recently published a report on“HyBryte Market Forecast Report” providing an in-depth analysis of the HyBryte market analysis and forecasts up to 2032 in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e. the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The comprehensive report provides an analysis of HyBryte market potential and market share analysis in the Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma therapeutics space across the 7MM from 2019 to 2032.



The report also helps you to understand the HyBryte clinical and commercial developments along with parameters like the drug's Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), dosage, and special designations.

HyBryte Drug Summary

Soligenix is in the process of developing HyBryte, a proposed proprietary name for SGX301 or synthetic hypericin, to address Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL). This groundbreaking, first-in-class photodynamic therapy employs safe, visible light for activation and features synthetic hypericin as its active ingredient. Synthetic hypericin is a potent photosensitizer applied topically to skin lesions and activated by visible fluorescent light. This approach minimizes the risk of secondary malignancies, including melanoma, providing HyBryte with a distinct advantage over commonly used DNA-damaging chemotherapeutic drugs and other photodynamic therapies that rely on ultraviolet A (UVA) exposure.

The hypericin within SGX301 is among the most efficient known singlet oxygen generators, a crucial intermediate for phototherapy. Singlet oxygen generation induces necrosis and apoptosis in adjacent cells, leading to cell death. By using topical hypericin with directed visible light, singlet oxygen is generated only at the targeted site. An innovative aspect of this therapy is the use of visible light instead of UV light. Combined with photoactivation, hypericin has shown significant anti-proliferative effects on activated normal human lymphoid cells and has inhibited the growth of malignant T-cells isolated from CTCL patients. HyBryte has received orphan drug and fast track designations from the FDA, along with orphan designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In February 2023, Soligenix announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Refusal to File (RTF) letter for its HyBryte (synthetic hypericin) new drug application (NDA) intended for the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare cancer representing an unmet medical need for over 25,000 patients in the US. The company anticipates the acceptance of an NDA from the US FDA for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (first-line therapy) in the first half of 2023.

Key Highlights of the HyBryte Market Report



The report contains forecasted sales evaluation of HyBryte for Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma till 2032.

It provides comprehensive coverage of late-stage emerging therapies for Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma treatment. The report also features qualitative and quantitative analysis with analysts, as well as KOL views for HyBryte in Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Why HyBryte Market Report?



Leading HyBryte for Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma forecasted market data will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the HyBryte.

A thorough HyBryte market forecast will help understand how the drug is competing with other emerging therapies in the therapeutics landscape.

It will help to get an analysis of the HyBryte clinical trial advancements and the detailed clinical assessment, regulatory, and commercial assessment The report also provides future market assessments for HyBryte market for Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in the 7 Major Markets, advanced qualitative analysis like SWOT, expert analysts' views, a detailed overview of market competitors, and a short analysis of other emerging therapies in Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Market Outlook and Forecast

“Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), and the United Kingdom, and Japan. It also covers the key companies and emerging therapies in the Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma therapeutics landscape.

