"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"The Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) market is rapidly evolving with advancements in diagnostic techniques and therapeutic innovations, including emerging disease-modifying treatments.

As awareness grows and research progresses, there's a shift towards personalized approaches, paving the way for more targeted and effective management strategies for patients with ATTR-CM. This evolution is characterized by a dynamic landscape of pharmaceutical developments and a heightened focus on improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

DelveInsight's“ Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.





Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): An Overview

Transthyretin Amyloidosis (ATTR) is a slowly progressive condition characterized by the buildup of abnormal deposits of a protein called amyloid (amyloidosis) in the body's organs and tissues. ATTR amyloidosis can impact numerous organs and tissues in the body, including the peripheral nervous system, and organs such as the heart, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract, and eyes.

According to the World Heart Federation, transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) is a presentation of ATTR amyloidosis that primarily affects the heart. In ATTR-CM the amyloid fibrils accumulate in the myocardium.

There are two forms of ATTR-CM, hereditary or variant (hATTR) and wild-type (wtATTR). The hereditary form of ATTR-CM is inherited and caused by a mutation in the transthyretin (TTR) gene, which results in an unstable TTR protein that dissociates and misfolds, forming amyloid, while the wild-type form of ATTR-CM is a result of age-related changes in wild-type TTR stability, and it occurs after age 60.

Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Market Key Facts



According to the article by Inserro (2019), the estimated prevalent cases of ATTR-CM in the US is 100,000, and only 1–2% of these are diagnosed.

According to the study by Lopez et al. titled“Diagnosis and Treatment of Transthyretin Cardiac Amyloidosis. Progress and Hope,” the prevalence of hereditary ATTR-CM is <1:100,000. According to the American Heart Association, hereditary ATTR-CM is more common in localized parts of Portugal, Sweden, and Japan.









Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology, Segmented as –



Total Prevalent Population of Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Type‐specific Prevalent Population of Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM [2019–2032] Diagnosed and Treatable Population of Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Therapeutics Analysis

The treatment of ATTR-CM has two objectives: to provide medical support, and if possible, to stop or delay amyloid deposition by the use of specific treatments. The supportive therapies that are used to maintain normal heart function include diuretics, beta-blockers, and amiodarone.



In ATTR-CM patients, diuretics are used for the treatment of heart failure. However, because excessive use of diuretics can lead to hypotension and worsen the clinical situation-especially in hereditary ATTR-CM-extreme care must be exercised in its management. In ATTR-CM, impaired diastolic dysfunction and reduced stroke volume lead to compensatory tachycardia. Hence, beta-blockers can be used with care and individualized for each patient. In contrast to heart failure with systolic dysfunction due to other etiologies, there is no evidence in support of a prognostic benefit due to the use of beta-blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, or angiotensin II receptor antagonists in cardiac amyloidosis. Their use may lead to clinical worsening due to hypotension and low output: a recent publication has reported a worse prognosis in hereditary ATTR-CM and a neutral effect in wild-type ATTR-CM.

Several major pharma and biotech companies are developing therapies for Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Currently, NeuraImmune Therapeutics is leading the therapeutics market with its Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include



Eidos Therapeutics NeuraImmune Therapeutics

And Many Others

Emerging and Marketed Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



Acoramidis (AG 10): Eidos Therapeutics NI006: NeuraImmune Therapeutics

And Many More

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Market Overview at a Glance

5. Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Disease Background and Overview

6. Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Patient Journey

7. Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Treatment

11. Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Marketed Therapies

12. Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Companies Active in the Market

17. Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Market

19. Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Market Drivers

20. Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

