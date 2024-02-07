(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market size in the 7MM was observed to be USD 1,200 million in 2022, which is expected to grow by 2032. The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market is witnessing significant growth driven by heightened awareness, expanding research efforts, and innovative therapeutic developments. With a focus on preventive measures such as vaccination strategies and advancements in antiviral treatments, the market is poised for further expansion.

Additionally, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers are fostering improved diagnostics and patient management, driving the evolution of the RSV market towards more effective interventions and better outcomes for patients.

DelveInsight's“ Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Respiratory Syncytial Virus market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Respiratory Syncytial Virus drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Respiratory Syncytial Virus treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Respiratory Syncytial Virus: An Overview

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that infects the nose, throat, lungs, and breathing passages. RSV belongs to the genus Orthopneumovirus within the family Pneumoviridae and order Mononegavirales. Members of this genus include human RSV, bovine RSV, and murine pneumonia virus.

Two major antigenic subtypes of human RSV (A and B) are determined mainly by antigenic drift and duplications in RSV-G sequences but accompanied by genome-wide sequence divergence, including within RSV-F.

The virion consists of eight structural proteins. Three proteins are associated with the nucleocapsid and include nucleoprotein (N), phosphoprotein (P), and polymerase or large protein (L). The other five viral proteins are contained within the virus envelope and include nonglycosylated matrix protein (M), M2, fusion protein (F), glycoprotein (G), and short hydrophobic protein (SH). RSV lacks hemagglutinin and neuraminidase activity. The viral genome consists of a linear, single-stranded, negative-sense, nonsegmented RNA (~15.2 kb).

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Key Facts



The United States constituted ~71% of the total Respiratory Syncytial Virus market share, followed by EU4 and the UK (23%), and Japan (6%).

In 2022, palivizumab generated a revenue of around USD 400 million in the 7MM, and its revenue is expected to decrease over the years due to the upcoming therapies.

In 2022, the total incident cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus in the 7MM were ~8,495,000, and these cases are anticipated to increase during the study period.

Total incident cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus were highest in those below 5 years, followed by 65 years and above, and the least number of cases were found in the 5 to 64 years age group.

The United States comprised ~58% of the total incident Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases in the 7MM in 2022. EU4, the UK, and Japan contributed ~30% and 12% to the total incident pool of Respiratory Syncytial Virus in 2022.







Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Respiratory Syncytial Virus pipeline therapies . It also thoroughly assesses the Respiratory Syncytial Virus market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Respiratory Syncytial Virus drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Respiratory Syncytial Virus epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Respiratory Syncytial Virus epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Epidemiology, Segmented as –



Total Incident Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in the 7MM [2019-2032] Age-specific Incident Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in the 7MM [2019-2032]

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Respiratory Syncytial Virus market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Respiratory Syncytial Virus drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Respiratory Syncytial Virus pipeline development activities . It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Respiratory Syncytial Virus companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Learn How the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Will Evolve and Grow by 2032 @



Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Analysis

Several major pharma and biotech companies are developing therapies for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Currently, GlaxoSmithKline is leading the therapeutics market with its Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.



On 6 February 2024, GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted under priority review an application to extend the indication of GSK's adjuvanted respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine to adults aged 50-59 who are at increased risk for RSV disease. If approved, GSK's RSV vaccine would be the first vaccine available to help protect this population. Arexvy is currently approved in the US in adults aged 60 and over for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV.



Respiratory Syncytial Virus Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include

GlaxoSmithKline, MedImmune, ReViral, Pfizer, Sanofi, BioComo, IMV, Shionogi, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, ADMA Biologics, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janssen Research & Development, Ark Biosciences, BlueWillow Biologics, Meissa Vaccines, Alios BioPharma, Codagenix, Advance Vaccine Laboratories, Bavarian Nordic, ModernaTX, Inc., Virometix, Airway Therapeutics LLC, AlloVir Inc, Anima Biotech Inc, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atriva Therapeutics, Calder Biosciences Inc, Cidara Therapeutics Inc, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Curevac AG, Enyo Pharma SA, HanaVax Inc., Icosavax Inc, IDBiologics Inc, Pneumagen Ltd, Riboscience LLC, Signia Therapeutics, and many others.

Emerging and Marketed Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



GSK3844766A: GlaxoSmithKline

Nirsevimab (MEDI-8897): MedImmune Sisunatovir: ReViral

And Many Others

Download the Sample Report to Learn More About the Key Companies and Emerging Therapies @

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Overview at a Glance

5. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Disease Background and Overview

6. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Patient Journey

7. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Treatment

11. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Marketed Therapies

12. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Companies Active in the Market

17. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market

19. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Drivers

20. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

Request the Sample PDF to Learn More About the Key Offerings of the Report @









About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Other Trending Healthcare Reports by DelveInsight



Status Epilepticus Market

"Status Epilepticus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Status Epilepticus market size, share, trends, and growth analysis in the seven major markets (i.e. the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. Moreover, it also covers the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the Status Epilepticus market.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Shruti Thakur

Email: Send Email

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

