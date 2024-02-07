(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"The Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) market is undergoing a transformative phase characterized by advancements in early detection methods, targeted therapies, and immunotherapeutic approaches. With a growing emphasis on precision medicine, the market is witnessing the development of novel biomarkers and personalized treatment regimens tailored to individual patient profiles.

Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers are driving innovation and expanding treatment options, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and quality of life in the fight against HCC.

DelveInsight's " Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Hepatocellular Carcinoma drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Hepatocellular Carcinoma treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Hepatocellular Carcinoma: An Overview

Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) is defined as a liver tumor not eligible for local therapies given the extent of the disease or liver tumors that recur after local therapies. Patients with advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) usually have significant underlying liver disease, which is associated with poor tolerability to systemic chemotherapy.

Cancer may have spread to nearby lymph nodes and to distant sites within the body. Hepatocellular Carcinoma doesn't often metastasize, but when it does, it's most likely to spread to the lungs and bones. These cancers are widespread; they cannot be removed with surgery. Signs and symptoms are not always directly related to the stage of cancer; the effects of the disease are highly individualized for each person, and the following are some of the symptoms that occur in individuals Gynecomastia, Erythrocytosis, High cholesterol, Hypercalcemia, Hypoglycemia.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Key Facts



According to Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER), in the US, the incidence rate of Hepatocellular Carcinoma and Intrahepatic bile duct cancer was 9.0 per 100,000 which is estimated to be around 42,230 newly diagnosed cases in 2021, and the mortality rate was 6.6 per 100,000 per year, and the 5-year survival rate was 20.3%. Of them, the stage-wise incident cases of Hepatocellular Carcinoma and intrahepatic bile duct cancer were localized (45%), Regional (26%), Distant (18%), and Unknown (11%).

According to the Global Cancer Observatory, in the 7MM, the ASR incident rate of liver cancer is 7.4/100,000, which is estimated to be around 135,533 new cases in 2020, and the ASR mortality rate of liver cancer is 4.8/100,000, which is estimated to be around 100,793 number of deaths in 2020.









Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Hepatocellular Carcinoma drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Hepatocellular Carcinoma epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Hepatocellular Carcinoma epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology, Segmented as -



Total Incident Cases of Hepatocellular Carcinoma in the 7MM (2019-32)

Total Treated Cases of Hepatocellular Carcinoma in the 7MM (2019-32) -

Stage-wise patients of Hepatocellular Carcinoma in the 7MM (2019-32)

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Hepatocellular Carcinoma drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Hepatocellular Carcinoma companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapeutics Analysis

The pipeline of Hepatocellular Carcinoma is very robust, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will experience a significant impact on the market during the forecast period.

Some of the leading pharma and biotech giants such as H3 Biomedicine, Genoscience Pharma, Kymab, Sanofi, Exelixis, and various others are involved in developing therapies for Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Of the emerging therapies and combination therapies, one of the most anticipated products to get launched is cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab. Apart from this, several other molecules are in the mid to late stages, such as DKN-01, Cabozantinib S-malate with Pembrolizumab, H3B-6527, and others.



Latest Clinical, Commercial, and Regulatory Developments in the

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market



On Feb. 2, 2024, Rznomics Inc., a South Korea-based biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of RNA-based gene therapeutics, received an Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for RZ-001, for the treatment of patients with Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).



On May 17, 2023, Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. announced it submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational drug rivoceranib, an oral TKI, in combination with camrelizumab, a PD-1 inhibitor, as a first-line treatment option for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).

On November 2, 2022, Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (“Omega”) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for OTX-2002, the company's first-in-class epigenomic controller engineered to downregulate c-Myc (MYC), for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

On October 19, 2022, Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi”) announced that its lead product, TTI-101, has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of relapsed/refractory locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). On October 11, 2022, Elevar Therapeutics announced a positive pre-New Drug Application (NDA) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational drug rivoceranib in combination with camrelizumab as a treatment option for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include

Sinocelltech, AVEO Oncology, Oxford BioTherapeutics, Beijing SyngenTech, Surface Oncology, Novartis Oncology, Array BioPharma, Taizhou Hanzhong Pharmaceuticals, Akeso Biopharma, Innovent Biologics, Eli Lilly and Company, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Chugai Pharmaceutical, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Shenogen Pharma, and many others.

Emerging and Marketed Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



Tivozanib: AVEO Oncology

SCT-I10A: Sinocelltech

H3B-6527: H3 Biomedicine

GNS561: Genoscience Pharma

Exelixis: Cabozantinib SAR445256 (also known as Alomfilimab, and formerly as KY1044): Kymab and Sanofi

And many more

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

5. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Disease Background and Overview

6. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patient Journey

7. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Hepatocellular Carcinoma Treatment

11. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Marketed Therapies

12. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies Active in the Market

17. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market

19. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Drivers

20. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

Brain Hemorrhage Market

