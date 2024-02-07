Omburtamab For Leptomeningeal Metastases: Market Size And Share Analysis And Competitive Landscape By Delveinsight | Key Players – Y-Mabs Therapeutics

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"DelveInsight Business Research LLP"DelveInsight has released a comprehensive report titled "Omburtamab Market Forecast," offering a thorough examination and predictive insights into the Omburtamab market landscape until 2032 across the seven major markets (7MM), encompassing the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The extensive report offers a thorough examination of the market potential and market share of Omburtamab in the therapeutics landscape for Leptomeningeal Metastases across the 7MM spanning the years 2019 to 2032. By delving into this analysis, stakeholders gain valuable insights into the evolving landscape of Omburtamab, encompassing both clinical and commercial dimensions. Key parameters such as the drug's Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), dosage, and any special designations are meticulously explored, providing a holistic understanding of its profile.

Omburtamab Drug Insights

Omburtamab, a radiolabeled murine monoclonal antibody known as 131I-8H9, is currently in development to target B7-H3-expressing cells found in various solid human tumors including carcinomas, sarcomas, and brain tumors. Extensive in-vitro and ex-vivo modeling has demonstrated that Omburtamab specifically binds to a conformation of the B7-H3 molecule dependent on its FG loop, a crucial domain for its biological functions.

This innovative radio-immuno conjugate comprises iodine 131-radiolabeled murine IgG1 monoclonal antibody 8H9, designed to target the surface immune-modulatory glycoprotein 4Ig-B7-H3. With its potential for both radio-imaging and radio-immunotherapeutic applications, Omburtamab presents a promising approach in the field. By binding to 4Ig-B7-H3, which consists of human B7-H3 with four Ig-like domains, the iodine I 131 monoclonal antibody 8H9 offers the capability to both visualize and potentially eradicate tumor cells expressing tenascin.

Omburtamab's versatility positions it as a potential game-changer in the realm of radioimmunotherapy, particularly in treating conditions such as leptomeningeal metastases, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), and malignant ascites. Its targeted approach holds significant promise for improving outcomes in these challenging clinical scenarios.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics is presently engaged in a Phase II/III clinical trial (NCT03275402) investigating the efficacy of 131I-omburtamab radioimmunotherapy in patients diagnosed with leptomeningeal metastases (LM). Concurrently, the company is conducting a Phase I/II study (NCT04315246) evaluating the safety and efficacy of 177Lu-DTPA-omburtamab, as well as a Phase I trial (NCT00089245) focusing on 131I-omburtamab, both aimed at assessing its potential in LM treatment. These studies represent critical steps in elucidating the therapeutic benefits and safety profile of omburtamab across different formulations and treatment modalities for LM patients.

The report includes a projected assessment of Omburtamab sales for Leptomeningeal Metastases up to the year 2032.

The report offers in-depth coverage of advanced-stage emerging therapies for the treatment of Leptomeningeal Metastases. The report additionally includes both qualitative and quantitative analyses conducted by analysts, along with Key Opinion Leader (KOL) perspectives on Omburtamab for Leptomeningeal Metastases.

The projected market data for Omburtamab in the context of Leptomeningeal Metastases will play a crucial role in informing decision-making related to the therapeutic portfolio. It will provide valuable insights into the overall landscape of Omburtamab, aiding in strategic planning and decision-making processes within the therapeutic domain.

A comprehensive market forecast for Omburtamab will contribute to a better understanding of how the drug competes with other emerging therapies within the therapeutics landscape. This analysis will provide insights into the drug's positioning, potential market share, and overall impact on the competitive environment in the therapeutic field.

The report additionally offers future market assessments for the Omburtamab market in the field of Leptomeningeal Metastases across the Seven Major Markets. It encompasses advanced qualitative analyses such as SWOT analysis, insights from expert analysts, a comprehensive overview of market competitors, and a brief analysis of other emerging therapies within the realm of Leptomeningeal Metastases. This multifaceted approach ensures a comprehensive understanding of the Omburtamab market landscape, combining both quantitative and qualitative perspectives for a well-rounded assessment. Conducting a thorough market forecast for Omburtamab will facilitate a detailed analysis of the drug's clinical trial progress. This examination will encompass a comprehensive assessment of the clinical, regulatory, and commercial aspects, providing valuable insights into the advancements of Omburtamab.

Table of Contents of the Report

1. Report Introduction

2. Omburtamab Overview in Leptomeningeal Metastases

3. Competitive Landscape (Key Assessment of the Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies Analysis)

5. Omburtamab Market Assessment

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

9. DelveInsight Capabilities

10. Disclaimer

11. About DelveInsight

* The final table of contents may be subject to change based on user demand.

