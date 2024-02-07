(MENAFN- GetNews)

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Picture Book book "As Maya Grows in the Natural World" by Patricia Ambinder, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Emily-Jane Hills Orford for Readers' Favorite

Maya loves the outdoors. She loves to watch the leaves falling and she enjoys dancing to the music made by the swaying trees. She is like the lotus flower,“a strong-willed flower, resilient as a nurtured child.” In Patricia Ambinder's As Maya Grows in the Natural World, Maya is learning about the natural world around her and, as she learns, she nurtures her own self-confidence and an overwhelming love for nature. Because she loves nature so much, she will continue to grow into a champion for all that is precious and sacred about the natural world.

Patricia Ambinder's picture book, As Maya Grows in the Natural World, is a simple, yet powerful story that will foster a love for nature in all young readers who share Maya's story. The plot follows Maya through her exposure to the many wonders of the world, the jumping dolphins, sand between the toes, falling leaves and so much more. Told in rhyming verse, each page includes a quote about nature and its importance in our livelihood and overall well-being. Like the magnitude of the sea that overpowers our small existence, nature in all its greatness demonstrates that we, too, can be great when we demonstrate kindness, caring, and the joy of learning. Throughout the story is the underlying theme of resilience and beauty, symbolized by the lotus flower. Young readers, like Maya and her friends, will learn to respect and admire nature and take care of this delicate, yet important, natural world. Since earth and heart use the same letters, so too should the care, respect, and love we have for nature. Beautiful illustrations, and a profoundly beautiful story."

You can learn more about Patricia Ambinder and "As Maya Grows in the Natural World" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

