Celebrating The 2024 Chinese Spring Festival, Wuhan Invites Global Guests To Enjoy Cherry Blossoms

(MENAFN- GetNews) On the occasion of the Spring Festival in 2024, Wuhan boarded the big screen of Times Square in New York, USA, and the Dragon Lantern Festival in Paris, France, and sent an invitation to the whole world to gather in Wuhan to enjoy cherry blossoms.

Wuhan city boarded Times Square in New York, USA

"Shrouded in grizzling mist and drizzling rain, Tortoise and Snake hold the River in chain", an ancient poem shows the city's charm.

Wuhan is located in Jianghan Plain and the middle reaches of the Yangtze River. The Yangtze River and the Han River meet here, cutting out three towns in Wuhan separated by the river.

The power of nature washes out a picturesque city of mountains and rivers here. There are 165 rivers and 166 lakes under Wuhan's jurisdiction. The mountains and lakes have shaped the city's temperament and created beautiful scenery. Every March, with tall grasses and flying nightingales, as well as snow on plain or rivers under a clear sky, cherry blossoms are all over the city. Wuhan presents a special romance to friends all over the world-meet in Wuhan to enjoy cherry blossoms. This is Wuhan's sense of ceremony for spring, and it is the gentle romance of the city to its friends.

Yellow Crane Tower under white clouds and blue sky

Great rivers and lakes have spawned shipping that connects the north and the south and maintains the four directions. Wuhan, which is the thoroughfare of nine provinces, has thus become an important transportation hub, and once had the reputation of "the first prosperous place in Chu" in history. In the new era, Wuhan is the land, sea and air transportation center of China, an important node city of "The Belt and Road" and an important domestic and international dual-cycle hub. Wuhan railway and highway are connected to the surrounding areas, and the "super star-like" high-speed rail network radiates across the country. International air passenger and freight "double hubs", direct routes between rivers and seas, and trains between China and Europe are connected to the world, reshaping the "goods to Hankou".

Wuhan Optics Valley Air Rail

The nourishment of great rivers has shaped Wuhan's natural lofty sentiments, and also nurtured an inclusive and extensive paradise on earth. Panlongcheng, which has a history of 3,500 years, has started a long journey of urban development. Today, there is the World Optical Valley where China's first optical fiber and the first technology incubator were born. Millions of college students gather here, and the "955" industrial cluster preempts the layout. The innovation corridor of Optics Valley was accelerated, and the construction of four national industrial bases and big health industrial bases was accelerated. Wuhan is accelerating to build a science and technology innovation center with national influence and a modern industrial system with advanced manufacturing as the backbone, and strive to build a national digital economy first-tier city and a new smart city benchmark.

Wuhan Marathon with the most beautiful track, a variety of revelry in jumping East Lake, the grand occasion of the crossing of the Yangtze River with the whole family, the cozy ambience in the trendy petty bourgeoisie coffee shop, and the satisfaction of non-repeat in one month... The scenery of the city is different everywhere, and the people and life here are also wonderful. Wuhan, the city, is presenting these beauties and passions with its unique advantages, and welcoming everyone who comes to Wuhan with its mind and boldness.

The confluence of the two rivers, the separation of the three towns, the connection of hundreds of lakes, and the green mountains and clear waters. In March, let's meet in Wuhan to enjoy cherry blossoms.

Introduction of the city

Wuhan, an important industrial base, science and education base and comprehensive transportation hub in China, is also a famous historical and cultural city in China and an important birthplace of Chu culture. It has been awarded as the world design capital and international wetland city.

