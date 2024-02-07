(MENAFN- GetNews)

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Science Fiction book "Anomaly" by Edmund Hulton, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Doreen Chombu for Readers' Favorite

Anomaly: The Keepers is a thrilling science fiction novel by Edmund Hulton. The story begins with Maxwell and Jean Thorpe, a couple who decide to build a massive retirement community in Whitefield, a small town in New England. They buy out all the vacation homes in the Burn Pond area except for Tom Marshall's. Instead, they make a deal with him. The FBI detect unusual activity in the Burn Pond construction area and begin investigating it. However, the officers who visit the site start behaving strangely, commit suicide, or go missing. The investigation points to an advanced life form planning something sinister. To get more information, the FBI assembles a task force, but they are unaware that the construction work in Burn Pond could ultimately lead to the destruction of the world.

Anomaly: The Keepers is an intriguing story that tackles various environmental, evolutionary, and social topics, and makes readers wonder what could be out there in outer space. The plot is unique as Edmund Hulton expands on the concept of an all-powerful entity or creator overseeing multiple universes and life forms. The story is unpredictable, and the author does a great job of introducing and describing the characters. The narration is conversational and has a smooth flow, which makes it easy to follow and understand. The novel is about hope and human survival. Readers will reflect on the consequences of misusing our natural resources and our potential to make more advanced innovations if we resolve our conflicts and work together as one. If you're looking for an interesting science fiction read that tackles various topics and offers a unique plot, you should get a copy of this book."

You can learn more about Edmund Hulton and "Anomaly" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

