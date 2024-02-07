Author’S New Book “Death Message” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Science Fiction book "Death Message" by Edmund Hulton, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Rosie Malezer for Readers' Favorite

Death Message is a disturbingly realistic novel by Edmund Hulton. While on vacation, struggling associate professors Maggie and Brad Montana find a strange pyramid-shaped object covered in hieroglyphs on a beach in Vanua Levu, Fiji. Brad immediately feels extremely ominous about it. They report the item to the local police before shipping it to their home in the United States. With the assistance of their associates, Brad and Maggie do all they can to open it. When it starts to change, both become scared. Brad spends more and more time with the object while significantly shortening many of the classes he teaches. Soon he is obsessed and rarely comes home. Maggie intervenes in an attempt to save their marriage and they eventually mutually decide to both work on it together. With each clue found, Brad and Maggie decide it is a map and pinpoint the exact spot in Tennant Creek, Northern Territory in Australia. They travel with tour guide, Bill Morgan, who takes them to the location before leaving them to their own devices. What they discover dooms us all.

I read Edmund Hulton's book, Death Message, with a pinch of salt attitude to prove to myself that no book under one hundred pages could ever pack a punch. How very wrong I was. The realism in Death Message is incredible. Intricate details left me doubting my own beliefs in so many different ways. While not a denier that there may be other life forms out there in space, I have to say that The Twilight Zone and Alfred Hitchcock himself had nothing on Edmund Hulton's intricately detailed story. The item discovered by the main characters on the beach is most certainly not something you ever hope to find during your lifetime, especially if you have a curious mind and feel compelled to learn all the answers in life. As simple as the main structure of the story is, it does not even begin to prepare you for what is to come. Death Message is a must-read for all, regardless of their genre preferences."

