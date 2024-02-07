Author’S New Book “There Are No Rules For This” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Womens book "There Are No Rules for This" by JJ Elliott, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Donna Parrey for Readers' Favorite

From the hook of the first two pages to the rollercoaster ride of emotions throughout, readers will be drawn into JJ Elliott's There Are No Rules For This. The fact that this is JJ Elliott's debut novel makes one greedy for the next. A tight quartet of women friends becomes a grief-stricken trio when one commits suicide. This is not a spoiler as it is the basic premise of the book right from the beginning but might serve as a trigger warning for some readers. The story rolls out in more than a dozen chapters with intriguing names like“The Time Wine Shot Out My Nose” and“The Time We Got Caught on a Stakeout.” JJ Elliott weaves each chapter with memories that Max, Liddy, and Ali have of Josephine“Feeney” Simms and their newly-hatched plan to hold their own funerals while they are still alive.

There Are No Rules For This gives readers a compelling story and a lot to think about. JJ Elliott's superb writing kicks in early and never lets up. Readers can relate to her descriptive passages of sorrow, angst, joy, guilt, and peace of mind. The author manages to let us get inside the skins of these women as if we, too, knew one another for years and shared Wine Wednesdays with them in California wine country. The story is well-paced as we follow both the flashbacks that Max, Liddy, and Ali have of Feeney and their struggles to deal with things not said. There Are No Rules For This is women's fiction at its best, and JJ Elliott is an author you'll want to hear more from."

You can learn more about JJ Elliott and "There Are No Rules for This" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

Media Contact

Company Name: Readers' Favorite LLC

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 800-RF-REVIEW

City: Louisville

State: KY 40202

Country: United States

Website:

