Chinese City Zhongshan Sends CNY Greetings To The World

(MENAFN- GetNews) On February 10th, the first day of the Chinese New year, a giant city poster of Zhongshan, a city in South China's Guangdong Province, is unveiled at Times Square in New York, U.S., sending greetings and blessings to the world.







Times Square is known as the“crossroads of the world.” On this traditional Chinese festival that symbolizes new starts, Zhongshan showcases the thriving urban development of Chinese city. On the big screen, the under-construction Shenzhen-Zhongshan Passage resembles a giant dragon lying across the Lingdingyang. This super project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) will officially open in the middle of this year, bringing Shenzhen and Zhongshan, which are on the east and west banks of the Pearl River Estuary, respectively, into a 30-minute living circle.

Zhongshan is the hometown of Sun Yat-sen, the late statesman who led a revolution that ended imperial rule in China. The city not only boasts a long history and rich cultural heritage but also attracts increasing attention with its pioneering and innovative spirit, comprehensive industrial system, and livable urban environment. Zhongshan vigorously promotes the reform and innovation pilot zone for the integrated development of the east and west banks of the Pearl River Estuary in Guangdong Province and strives for integration with Shenzhen in terms of business environment, industry, transportation, scientific and technological innovation, public services, social governance, and planning. Notably, the city is exhibiting increasingly prominent advantages as it occupies the center of the GBA. In 2023, Zhongshan witnessed its industrial investment increasing by 47.3%, new projects signed with a total investment of nearly RMB 120 billion, and over RMB 10 billion spent in science, technology, and R&D. Seizing the historical opportunities brought by the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Passage, Zhongshan will insist on prioritizing manufacturing and the real economy, enhance connections with cities in the GBA, and provide a broader space for global investors.

