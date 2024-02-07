RX-Safety Announces The Addition Of Titmus Safety Frames And Titmus Prescription Safety Glasses To Their Product Lineup

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Middlesex, NJ - RX-Safety, a leading provider of premium eyewear solutions,

is proud to announce the expansion of its product lineup to include Titmus Safety Frames and Titmus Prescription Safety Glasses . With a strong emphasis on quality and protection, Titmus safety glasses are the perfect solution for individuals working in challenging conditions or seeking reliable eye protection for sports and outdoor activities. Titmus, a brand synonymous with reliability and safety, focuses on creating eyewear that ensures optimal eye protection in any environment. By adding Titmus Safety Glasses to its range, RX-Safety aims to provide customers with a comprehensive solution for their eye safety needs.

RX-Safety proudly offers three distinct varieties of Titmus safety glasses, all designed to accommodate prescription lenses. Whether individuals have existing eye issues, Titmus safety glasses from RX-Safety assure clear vision and superior eye protection. These safety glasses are meticulously crafted from handmade acetate, a durable and comfortable material.

Titmus safety glasses at RX-Safety come in a variety of designs and colors, catering to individual preferences and style choices. The popular Titmus safety frame colors include blue, brown, gunmetal, black, and tortoise, offering customers the flexibility to choose a style that aligns with their taste. Whether individuals are looking for a bold and fresh look or a more conservative style, Titmus safety glasses from RX-Safety ensure a wide array of options.

The designs feature wrapped end pieces and exceptional side protection, making them ideal for environments with flying dust or debris. Side protection is a crucial feature for individuals working in construction, manufacturing, or any industry where eye safety is paramount. In addition to the fundamental features, Titmus safety glasses from RX-Safety come with a dust dam insert and an adjustable strap. The dust dam insert provides an extra layer of protection against fine particles, ensuring a clear line of vision. The adjustable strap allows users to customize the fit according to their preferences, enhancing the overall comfort and usability of the glasses.

TITMUS SW12 PRESCRIPTION SAFETY GLASSES is crafted from top-tier plastic, entirely free of any metal components. Designed with precision, these safety glasses feature a close-fitting design complemented by a removable foam insert for added comfort. Ensuring a secure and snug fit, the Titmus SW12 boasts rubberized temple bars that enhance both stability and wearability. The Titmus SW12 prioritizes safety by meeting the stringent ANSI Z87.1 safety standards, providing wearers with confidence in a variety of environments.





The Titmus SW06E prescription safety glasses are a premium line of prescription safety glasses made from high-quality Trogamid nylon, ensuring a metal-free design. With a 17-degree face-form wrap and a removable dust dam for enhanced protection against airborne particles, these glasses prioritize safety.





Featuring rubberized adjustable nose pads for a secure fit and an integral extended shield design, the SW06E offers additional lateral protection. As the extended version of the SW06 model, it includes longer side shields for comprehensive coverage.

Available in two stylish color options brown with yellow accents and black with orange accents, the SW06E combines functionality with aesthetic appeal. Meeting ANSI Z87.1 safety standards, these glasses assure adherence to stringent safety criteria. Titmus has a longstanding reputation for quality and protection, making it an excellent addition to our product lineup. Whether you're working in demanding conditions or simply prioritizing eye safety, Titmus safety glasses provide the ideal solution.

RX-Safety is a leading provider of premium eyewear solutions, offering a diverse range of safety glasses, prescription eyewear, and accessories. Committed to delivering exceptional quality and unmatched protection, RX-Safety is a trusted choice for individuals seeking reliable eyewear for various environments.

RX-Safety invites customers to explore our diverse collection of Titmus safety glasses with the assurance that they will discover eyewear that seamlessly blends functionality with a professional aesthetic. Our commitment is unwavering to providing exceptional eyewear solutions that prioritize safety without compromising on a polished and sophisticated appearance. For more information on Titmus safety glasses and to explore the entire collection, please visit the RX-Safety Website .

Rx Safety is an American manufacturer of affordable prescription safety glasses and performance eyewear. A family-owned and operated business with a state-of-the-art digital ophthalmic lab and an online store providing affordable, top-of-the-line prescription safety glasses, sunglasses, and performance eyewear on the market. All the safety glasses always meet or exceed the ANSI Z87+ standards for high impact, to be safe and secure while working in any kind of hazardous environment. Besides standard safety glasses, we offer a broad selection of prescription shooting and tactical glasses, prescription youth sports glasses, fishing glasses, and motorcycle glasses designed and tested to meet our high standards. As an authorized distributor of Wiley X, Bobster, ESS, and BodySpecs, Rx-Safety offers a full line of prescription safety glasses straight from the manufacturer at wholesale prices.



