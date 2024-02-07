Limpiar Expands Same-Day, Last-Minute Cleaning Services To New York, New Jersey, And Neighboring Cities.

(MENAFN- GetNews) The Limpiar app connects busy New Yorkers and New Jersey residents with vetted, professional cleaners who utilise Limpiar's line of gentle, sustainable products to provide last-minute and same-day cleaning services for homes, offices, and short-term rentals.

Limpiar, the premier on-demand cleaning service and pet-friendly cleaning products committed to eco-friendly practices, is thrilled to announce its expansion into New York, New Jersey, and neighbouring cities. This strategic move reflects Limpiar's dedication to connecting customers with vetted cleaning professionals while promoting sustainable and environmentally conscious cleaning solutions.

Growing demand for reliable and sustainable cleaning options drives Limpiar's decision to extend its eco-friendly cleaning services to these regions. Residents and businesses in New York, New Jersey, and neighbouring cities can now enjoy the convenience of Limpiar's platform, connecting them with trusted cleaning professionals who utilise eco-friendly cleaning products .

"It's a win-win for everyone, people, businesses and most importantly the environment..." says Demi Oloyede, co-founder and CEO of Limpiar.

Limpiar currently provides a range of services, including:

Vetted Cleaning Professionals: Customers in these regions can access Limpiar's platform to connect with highly vetted and skilled cleaning professionals who prioritize quality and sustainability.

Eco-Friendly Cleaning Solutions: Limpiar's commitment to eco-friendly practices is evident through using environmentally safe and sustainable cleaning products, ensuring a healthier and greener living and working environment.

Convenient On-Demand Services: Limpiar's platform offers a seamless and user-friendly experience, allowing customers to schedule cleaning services at their convenience while promoting a more sustainable lifestyle.

But Limpiar goes beyond sparkling homes. Clients who want someone to clean their construction site, data centre, cleanroom, warehouse, or commercial kitchen can easily turn to the experience of the Specialty Cleaning Services teams at Limpiar.

Here's why Limpiar's Specialty Cleaning Services are the perfect solution each client's unique needs:

Experienced Professionals: It offers a dedicated team that specializes in handling sensitive environments and complex cleaning challenges.

Customized Cleaning Plans: The team works closely with clients to develop a cleaning plan that meets their specific requirements and industry standards.

Advanced Equipment and Techniques: Limpiar utilizes the latest cleaning technologies and equipment to ensure the most effective and efficient cleaning possible.

Security and Confidentiality: Limpiar understands the importance of data security and take every precaution to protect sensitive information.

24/7 Availability: Limpiar is available to clean whenever it's most convenient, even during off-hours.

Whether clients need a routine cleaning for their office or a one-time deep clean for their construction site, Limpiar's Specialty Cleaning Services can handle it all.

Fueled by a 15-year personal mission to empower young professionals with tech that liberates them to work flexibly, embrace flexible workstyles, live life on their terms and achieve financial independence, Jake Adebayo, Limpiar co-founder and CTO, is excited to expand the company's eco-friendly cleaning services and products to New York and New Jersey.

“We're not just introducing a service,” Jake Adebayo says.“We're bringing a commitment to sustainability, convenience, and excellence, embracing the dynamism of these iconic landscapes with cutting-edge technology that redefines the cleaning experience. Jake Adebayo is enthusiastic about the positive impact Limpiar's expansion will have on the community and the environment.

Limpiar also emphasizes its commitment to sustainability through the use of its own line of cleaning supplies. These products are formulated to be eco-friendly and pet-friendly, aiming to minimize environmental impact and ensure the safety of families and pets.

About Limpiar

Limpiar is a pioneer in the on-demand cleaning services industry, connecting customers with vetted cleaning professionals who prioritise quality and eco-friendly practices. Limpiar is dedicated to creating a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable living and working environment.

For more information, please visit Limpiar can also be followed on social media via @limpiaronline on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

