Leimert Park Jazz Festival Sparks A Jazz Revival

The Leimert Park Jazz Festival

is sparking a jazz revival as it moves into its fifth year bigger and better than ever. This free community event draws diverse crowds from South Los Angeles and beyond, including out of state, to celebrate the historical culture, jazz, and community that is so unique Leimert Park.

The Leimert Park Jazz Festival will return for its highly anticipated fifth year on August 31, 2024 (details to be announced) with returning radio sponsor KJAZZ and a lineup that fans won't want to miss. Beginning this year, going beyond the annual summertime festival, the Leimert Park Jazz Festival is curating events all year long in the community and across the city. Leimert Park Jazz Festival 360 (LPJF360) will collaborate with partners to host free and low-cost educational programs and music events at venues across the city year-round, and Sunday Jazz & Jam at ORA presented by Leimert Park Jazz Festival

is a monthly series on the 4th

Sunday of each month.“We are uplifting local rising jazz stars and expanding the Leimert Park Jazz Festival one month at a time,” said a spokesperson for the festival.

The Leimert Park Jazz Festival has captured the interest of new jazz audiences and seasoned jazz lovers alike. It aims to nurture, preserve, and promote jazz and its culture in L.A.; support and uplift emerging and established jazz artists; add to the local economy; provide a platform for local visual artists via its companion art competition that features winners and finalists in the Art Pavilion at the festival; and support non-profits by donating a portion of the festival's proceeds each year.

Leimert Park Jazz Festival is headed by Diane Robertson, an entertainment attorney and dedicated community stakeholder. She is thrilled to bring a re-emergence of jazz to the community.

The organizers of the festival are excited to enter 2024 recognized by the IRS as a 501c3 tax exempt private foundation (Federal Tax ID 93-4239725) and would like to acknowledge its new Board of Directors (Diane Robertson, Chair; Monique Earl, Treasurer; Venus Lindo, Secretary; Angeline Beunaventura; Dr. Ronald C. McCurdy; and Curt Flood, Jr.) and Board of Advisors (Victoria Foyt; Rickey Minor; and Emerson Moore, Esq.).



ABOUT LEIMERT PARK JAZZ FESTIVAL

What started as a neighborhood block party in 2015 to bring the community together has evolved organically into the Leimert Park Jazz Festival, a premier summertime event drawing diverse crowds to celebrate jazz, community, and the cultural heritage of the historic Leimert Park community in South Los Angeles. Follow the festival on social media:



