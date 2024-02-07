Author’S New Book “When Did You Know And Who Did You Tell?” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome.

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - LGBTQ book "When Did You Know and Who Did You Tell?" by Beverly Gandara, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Amy Raines for Readers' Favorite

In When Did You Know and Who Did You Tell? by Beverly Gandara, the author shows how people from all walks of life feel the need to hide who they are for so many reasons. Some people stay in the closet due to religion, work, family, or out of plain old fear. The crude comments made in a small group meeting can deter someone from speaking up just as effectively as being bullied by family, friends, and peers. Other than ridicule, one of the biggest fears in the LGBTQAI+ community is personal safety. Words can indeed cut like a knife. Yet, the threat of bodily harm from others is just as real as the suicidal thoughts and attempts that present themselves, sometimes at a very young age.

I thoroughly enjoyed When Did You Know and Who Did You Tell? It is inspiring how every person in this book found the courage to come forward and live life on their terms. The courage it took for these people to speak up is absolutely remarkable. I find it sad that anyone should ever feel the need to hide who they truly are, regardless of social status, career choice, religion, or any of the ridicule that makes them feel that they are less than amazing. This book highlights the truths about the pain and fear that the LGBTQAI+ community faces daily and how they rose above and allowed themselves to be who they were meant to be. I recommend When Did You Know and Who Did You Tell? by Beverly Gandara to anyone who enjoys true stories about the lives of others who find their way in the world, regardless of the obstacles in their paths."

You can learn more about Beverly Gandara and "When Did You Know and Who Did You Tell?" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

