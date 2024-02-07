Pearl One Courtyard Commercial Payment Plan Launched – Asaan Karobar Offer

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Lahore, Pakistan - February 6, 2024 -

ABS Developers proudly announces the launch of a groundbreaking payment plan for commercial spaces at Pearl One Courtyard, Bahria Town Lahore. The“Asaan Karobar Offer” is set to revolutionize business ownership with unprecedented affordability and convenience.

Pearl One Courtyard stands tall as a beacon of luxury and sophistication in Bahria Town Lahore, developed by ABS Developers. With over 300 lavish units, a Jamia Mosque, and 21+ top-tier amenities, it sets the standard for modern living. The project offers hotel-serviced apartments designed to provide residents with a seamless and opulent lifestyle.

While ABS Developers leads the creation of Pearl One Courtyard , CDB Properties serves as the authorized dealer for ABS's Pearl One Courtyard project. With extensive expertise and a commitment to excellence, CDB Properties ensures the seamless facilitation of transactions and customer satisfaction.

The Asaan Karobar Offer has already created a buzz among investors across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. Local customers are equally eager to seize this unparalleled opportunity. While many apartments have been swiftly snapped up on the Fast-Track, commercial shops under the Asaan Karobar Offer remain limited in quantity.

Addressing the pressing need for commercial spaces in Bahria Town Lahore, the Asaan Karobar Offer aims to empower individuals to realize their entrepreneurial dreams. Recognizing the demand for accessible business ownership, ABS Developers have crafted a payment plan tailored to suit diverse needs.

Under this initiative, aspiring business owners can secure a 300 square feet commercial outlet with a mere 10 Lakh PKR booking. These outlets boast modern amenities, including an 80 feet height atrium, waterfalls, green elements, central air conditioning, escalators, elevators, valet parking, and dedicated parking services. For those with larger aspirations, options for 600 square feet and 1000 square feet outlets are also available at competitive prices.

The strategic location of Pearl One Courtyard , surrounded by multinational brands and prime amenities, promises unparalleled business growth potential. Rental yields are estimated between 0.8% to 1.1%, while resale values are projected to appreciate by 150% to 250%, offering investors an attractive return on investment.

Interested individuals are encouraged to seize this opportunity by contacting CDB Properties, the authorized dealer for ABS's Pearl One Courtyard project, to book their commercial outlet today.

Dr. Subayyal Ikram, representing ABS Developers, emphasizes the significance of this offer in light of the limited availability of commercial units in Bahria Town Lahore . With approximately 200 units on offer, the Asaan Karobar Offer presents a rare chance for entrepreneurs to secure their space in this thriving commercial hub.

