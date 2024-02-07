The Cloud Mining Platform Kelyminer Announces Its Industry Valuation Exceeding $560 Million And Has Received Widespread Acclaim.

(MENAFN- GetNews) For years, Kely Miner has been silently leading the crypto mining industry in Europe and America.

Kely Miner is expected to receive more financial support to further develop its business. As a "godfather" figure in the mining industry, Kely Miner CEO Mike Colyer has deeply cultivated the crypto industry. In September 2023, Kely Miner reported a half-year revenue of $215 million and a net profit of $83 million. As a dominant force in the mining industry in Europe and America, Kely Miner once held about one-sixth of the global mining machine market share. Interestingly, because mining machine production requires the design of proprietary chips, Kely Miner also became the second-largest chip cooperation company in China, becoming the best partner of Antminer.

Kely Miner has invested in solar power stations in global locations such as Brazil and Mexico to control the electricity costs of cloud mining. Massive investments in building mining pools have led to explosive growth in Kely Miner's user base. Crypto lending company CEO Prince has valued Kely Miner at over $560 million in the media.

Cloud mining refers to renting Bitcoin mining equipment from specialized mining facility institutions. Like KelyMiner and HashNest, physical companies charge a daily service fee for their cloud drilling rights, offering mining power packages and daily mining rewards.

Kely Miner offers a variety of cloud mining packages, supported by numerous users, bringing a certain level of influence to the entire cloud mining crypto industry. However, due to the volatility of cryptocurrency exchange rates and mining challenges, cloud mining also has a high degree of volatility. Currently, the entire crypto industry has formed a sufficiently rich and diversified independent ecosystem around mining machines, mining, trading platforms, and asset custody, making competition increasingly specialized and intense.

Therefore, for leading companies in the industry that have gradually grown, entering the traditional capital market is undoubtedly a new choice to gain "Old Money" support and open up new development opportunities, and no one will stand by idly.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

