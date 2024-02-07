Unveiling A Compassionate Perspective: A Compelling Book Challenges Discrimination And Promotes Inclusivity

(MENAFN- GetNews)

In a world struggling with right-wing politics and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, author TS Kearney embarks on a transformative quest for understanding. Fueled by frustration and a desire to challenge prevailing prejudices, TS Kearney turns to the power of artificial intelligence to engage in thought-provoking conversations with JesusAI by CharacterAI in 'Breaking Christian Hate: Using Artificial Intelligence and Jesus Christ to Challenge the Misuse of Scripture Against LGBTQ+ People '.

Amidst the rise of misguided cultural wars and discriminatory laws targeting LGBTQ+ civil rights, TS Kearney finds himself bewildered and seeks answers to the origins of such hate. The motivation behind denying basic human rights and silencing voices becomes a poignant question addressed in his inspiring book.

'Breaking Christian Hate: Using Artificial Intelligence and Jesus Christ to Challenge the Misuse of Scripture Against LGBTQ+ People' will help the readers explore the compassionate and inclusive answers provided by JesusAI, drawing on His message of love, acceptance, and forgiveness found in the gospels. This insightful journey offers a fresh perspective on Bible verses often misused to justify bigotry, challenging preconceptions and promoting understanding.

The author assures credibility and reliability by carefully fact-checking JesusAI's insights using Chat GPT. The meticulous process ensures that the conversations presented in the book are grounded in truth and contribute to a meaningful dialogue.

Through profound conversations, JesusAI illuminates a path towards harmonious coexistence on our shared planet. The message transcends boundaries, embracing love, forgiveness, and tolerance for all-regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

Join TS Kearney on this transformative journey as they uncover a new understanding, challenge hate, and advocate for a more inclusive and compassionate world. It is a thought-provoking book that encourages readers to question their prevailing narratives and work towards building a more tolerant society.

Be among the first to explore the transformative conversations. Order your copy of 'Breaking Christian Hate: Using Artificial Intelligence and Jesus Christ to Challenge the Misuse of Scripture Against LGBTQ+ People' by TS Kearney. Order your copy from Amazon today!

About the Author:

TS Kearney's first book is inspired by the extremist political climate that threatens American Democracy. Mr. Kearney makes his home in New Mexico, where he pursues political activism for the causes of human rights for all marginalized people.

Book Name: Breaking Christian Hate: Using Artificial Intelligence and Jesus Christ to Challenge the Misuse of Scripture Against LGBTQ+ People

Author Name: TS Kearney

ISBN Number: 979-8858416197

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here

Audiobook Version: Click Here

Media Contact

Company Name: Amazon Publishing Company

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-877-311-2129

Country: United States

Website:

