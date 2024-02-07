Dr. Jonathan Watts Illuminates The Essence Of Worship In His Latest Book: ‘A Shorter History Of Judeo/Christian Worship’

(MENAFN- GetNews)

In his latest literary contribution, Dr. Jonathan Watts has bestowed a profound gift upon the Church with 'A Shorter History of Judeo/Christian Worship .' The author, Dr. Jonathan Watts, delves into the rich tapestry of Biblical, theological, and historical traditions of Jewish and Christian worship, spanning from the genesis of time to the present day.

With a writing style tailored for common people, the author has crafted a compelling narrative that seamlessly weaves together the threads of worship evolution. At a time when worship is undergoing one of the most significant transformations in the history of the church, the insights encapsulated within this book provide a beacon of thoughtful wisdom that promises to enrich our practice of worship and fuel discussions about its future.

Dr. Jonathan Watts, a respected authority in the field, presents a comprehensive history of worship that beckons seminary students and anyone curious about the 'why' behind their practices. His common-sense approach resonates with both clergy and laity, offering a captivating exploration of the quest for 'right' worship.

In addition to chronicling the history of worship, this compelling book provides readers with a concise journey through biblical Judaism and the Christian Church. This illuminating analysis sheds new light on the ongoing debate between traditional and contemporary church services. Notably, without passing judgment on differing styles, this book underscores the shared ultimate goal of all worship: the profound encounter with the divine.

'A Shorter History of Judeo/Christian Worship ' is not only a historical exploration but a timely guide for individuals navigating the evolving landscape of worship practices. It is a must-read for people seeking a deeper understanding of the foundations that shape our worship experiences today.

It is a great read that bridges the gap between tradition and the contemporary, all while keeping the focus on the true essence of worship-encountering God. Pre-order your copy from Amazon today and deepen your connection with the divine!

About the Author:

Rev. Dr. Jonathan Watts is a retired elder of the North Alabama Conference. He received his Master of Divinity from Emory University and his Doctor of Ministry through United Theological Seminary. He earned his Doctor of Theology and his Ph.D. from the Graduate Theological Foundation, doing his work through Oxford University, England.

He defended his dissertation at Christ Church College, Oxford. After completing post-doctorate research, he was awarded the designation of Oxford Foundation Pettow. He recently retired from Snead State Community College, where he was chair of Humanities and Fine Arts and taught Ethics, Religion, and Speech. Currently, he is the John Wesley Professor of Homiletics and Biblical Studies at the Graduate Theological Foundation. He is the author of three books: Gospeltelling to a Digital Culture, A Shorter History of Judeo/Christian Worship, and Our Hearts Strangely Warmed: A Practical Theology of Worship in the Wesleyan/Methodist Tradition.

He is married to Karen Watts, who holds a Ph.D. degree from the University of Alabama. They have two daughters, Lindsey Giambrone of Huntsville and Whitney Hays of Jackson, TennesKOO.

