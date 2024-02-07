Ebere Oyekwe, Founder Of Tekdlin, Announces Groundbreaking “Tech Konnect 2.0” Event To Propel Tech Careers Forward

(MENAFN- GetNews)

"Tech Konnect 2.0" promises to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among technology professionals in a warm and welcoming environment to promote mega synergy

Ebere Oyekwe, the visionary Founder of Tekdlin, proudly announces“Tech Konnect 2.0,” an innovative networking event poised to revolutionize the tech community. This event, scheduled for Friday, February 9, at Tower Dallas in Dallas, TX, offers a unique convergence of technology enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and industry mentors.

"Tech Konnect 2.0" is not just an event; it's a catalyst for change in the tech industry.

Oyekwe had this to say: "The first Konnect was absolutely amazing! I expected a low turnout, maybe 30 people - but we got over 100 people! It was amazing. What makes us stand out is the tech talent we bring on, and the value add. The fact that there is knowledge sharing unlike other structured or sterile events where people might feel shy. Every guest was engaged - every single one. We even had to find somewhere else to continue mingling after our time was up at the venue!”

The event, spanning from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM CST, promises an action-packed experience with virtual sessions, fireside chats, and concise, impactful speaking sessions. Each expert speaker will have a maximum of 10 minutes to share insights, ensuring a consistently captivating and compelling atmosphere.

Highlights of Tech Konnect 2.0:



Venue: Tower Dallas, 1601 Elm Street, 48th Floor, Dallas, TX 75201

Date and Time: Friday, February 9, from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM CST

Ticket Information: Available on Eventbrite here: Pricing: $50 - $75

T

he essence of "Tech Konnect 2.0" lies in its commitment to fostering a vibrant, collaborative networking environment.

Oyekwe shared, "The energy at our last event was so electric that guests didn't want to leave. We will recreate and elevate that experience, making 'Tech Konnect 2.0' an unforgettable event not to miss."

For those passionate about technology, seeking mentorship, or exploring a new niche in their industry and eager to find fellow tech pros, "Tech Konnect 2.0" is an unmissable event. It embodies the spirit of collaboration and growth, offering a platform for tech professionals to unite, share knowledge, and shape their futures.

About Ebere Oyekwe

Ebere Oyekwe, Founder of Tekdlin and Lead Event Coordinator of Konnect, helps beginner tech professionals get into tech roles and teaches tech and data skills online. She has 91 followers on Instagram and has placed 75% of her clients in their dream tech jobs.

To learn more about Konnect and buy tickets, please visit and follow Ebere on Instagram here:

