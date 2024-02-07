Cass Wennlund: A Legal Luminary, Community Leader, And Family Man Featured In Exclusive Kivo Daily Interview

(MENAFN- GetNews) Cass Wennlund, a respected Illinois lawyer and New Lenox Township Supervisor, discusses his 30+ years in law, community service, and family life in a Kivo Daily interview. He highlights the digital evolution in legal practices, his firm's commitment to integrity, and the importance of work-life balance, including his love for outdoor hobbies.

Renowned Illinois legal expert Cass Wennlund takes center stage in an exclusive online interview with Kivo Daily. The feature, titled "An Interview with Cass Wennlund On Decades of Legal Evolution, Community Commitment, and Personal Balance," delves into Wennlund's remarkable journey spanning over three decades.

As the Attorney-Owner of Wennlund & Associates, Cass Wennlund has been a transformative force in shaping the Illinois legal landscape. The interview explores his insights on the evolution of the legal field, emphasizing the impact of digital technology on legal practices, from digital filings to virtual courtrooms. Despite the evolving tools, Wennlund underscores the enduring principles of justice and individual liberty.

Wennlund's law firm, Wennlund & Associates, is distinguished by its commitment to integrity, expertise, and a personalized approach to client representation. The interview delves into how he ensures these values are upheld through continuous learning, a collaborative team environment, and prioritizing clients' best interests.

Beyond his legal prowess, Cass Wennlund's dedication to community service is highlighted in his role as New Lenox Township Supervisor. The interview explores the motivation behind taking on this role and outlines key objectives, including minimizing taxes, ensuring transparent governance, and fostering community well-being.

The interview also delves into the challenges of balancing a demanding legal career with family life. Cass Wennlund shares his approach, emphasizing the crucial role his family plays in providing grounding and inspiration. He discusses the value of prioritizing family moments and the pivotal support they offer in both his career and personal life.

As a testament to a well-rounded life, Wennlund's passion for water skiing, travel, hunting, and the outdoors is explored in the interview. These hobbies, he reveals, serve as an escape and rejuvenation, contributing to a balanced and fulfilling life.

Cass Wennlund's feature on Kivo Daily provides readers with an intimate look into the life of a legal luminary, community leader, and family man. The interview is a testament to Wennlund's unwavering commitment to justice, community, and the pursuit of a balanced and fulfilling life.

To read the full interview, click here .

About Cass Wennlund:

Cass Wennlund, a native of New Lenox, Illinois, is a seasoned legal professional with over three decades of experience. As the Attorney-Owner of Wennlund & Associates, Wennlund has actively shaped the legal landscape in Illinois. His commitment extends beyond the courtroom, serving as the New Lenox Township Supervisor, showcasing leadership and dedication to public service. As a family man and outdoor enthusiast, Cass Wennlund embraces a well-rounded life, finding joy in various hobbies, including water skiing, travel, hunting, and the outdoors.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Cass Wennlund

Email: Send Email

City: New Lenox

State: Illinois

Country: United States

Website:

