Top 15 Bioplastic Companies, Worldwide 2024: Marketsandmarkets 360 Quadrant Revealed

In 2022, the global market size for bioplastics amounted to USD 11.5 billion. It is anticipated to experience substantial growth, reaching USD 27.3 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 18.9% during this timeframe. Some of the driving factors for the bioplastics market include the growing utilization of bioplastics in packaging, stringent waste management regulations in Europe, heightened governmental emphasis on green procurement policies, a shift towards bio-based content over biodegradability, and an increasing consumer preference for environmentally friendly plastic products. The dynamics of the bioplastics industry are advancing at a rapid pace. Bioplastic companies are modifying their bioplastics portfolio in order to meet the ever-evolving demand of various applications.

Braskem has solidified its position as a market leader in the Bioplastics sector through a strategic combination of innovation, sustainability, and a robust product portfolio. As a global frontrunner in biopolymer production, Braskem leads the industry with its production of bio-based resins. These resins play a pivotal role in manufacturing a diverse array of products, including packaging, bags, toys, housewares, industrial cables and wires, packaging films, hockey fields, and reusable water bottles. A key contributor to the company's success is its production of biopolymer, I'm green Polyethylene, derived from sugarcane, which is crushed in order to produce sugar and bio-ethanol. Some of the products offered by the products offered by the company include Bio-Based PE, Bio-Based EVA, Bio-Based PE WAX, etc. Braskem remains committed to furthering its impact by expanding its portfolio of bio-based and recyclable plastics. With ambitious plans, the company aims to quintuple its current bio-based capacity by the close of the decade, reinforcing its dedication to sustainable solutions and contributing to a more eco-conscious future.

TotalEnergies Corbion has firmly established itself as a market leader in the Bioplastics sector by combining strategic initiatives with a robust commitment to sustainability. With a notable market presence, the company has positioned itself as a key player in the Bioplastics market. The company's flagship product, PLA (Polylactic Acid), stands as a testament to their commitment to environmentally friendly solutions, being derived from renewable resources like sugarcane. TotalEnergies Corbion's robust market presence is evident in its global reach, facilitated by a strong network of partnerships and collaborations. The company's Luminy PLA product line, featuring diverse grades, including high heat and standard PLA, incorporates recycled content and presents a noteworthy reduction in carbon emissions compared to traditional plastics. This innovative material is utilized across various industries, including packaging, automotive, consumer goods, and textiles. Through its sustainable practices and forward-thinking approach, TotalEnergies Corbion continues to shape the Bioplastics market and reinforce its position as a leader in the field.

BASF has emerged as a market leader in bioplastics through a strategic combination of wide market presence, innovative research, sustainable practices, and a comprehensive product portfolio. Leveraging its extensive expertise in chemistry, materials science, and polymer technology, BASF has developed a diverse range of bioplastic products that cater to various industries. The bioplastics from BASF are a premium compostable polymer, comprising the ecoflex biodegradable polymer and polylactic acid (PLA) derived from sugar-based renewable resources. Its Ecovio, a versatile and high-quality bioplastic developed by BASF, holds certifications for compostability and partial bio-based composition. Its primary applications include the production of plastic films utilized in organic waste bags, fruit and vegetable bags, dual-use carrier bags, as well as agricultural films. Leveraging its expertise in polymer chemistry, BASF continues to invest in research and development to advance bioplastic technologies, ensuring its position at the forefront of the evolving market. Through strategic initiatives and a focus on sustainability, BASF continues to shape the Bioplastics landscape, setting new standards for eco-friendly solutions in the industry.

Mitsubishi Chemical has secured its position as a market leader in bioplastics by consistently driving innovation and sustainability in the industry. The company's prominence in the bioplastics sector is anchored in its development of advanced biodegradable and eco-friendly materials. Mitsubishi Chemical's market leadership is underscored by a strong global presence and strategic collaborations that bolster the adoption of its environmentally conscious products. With a diverse product portfolio catering to various industries, including packaging, automotive, and consumer goods, Mitsubishi Chemical continues to shape the bioplastics landscape. Its products, such as DuraBIO and BioPBS, exemplify a dedication to reducing environmental impact while offering versatile solutions. By addressing the growing demand for sustainable alternatives, Mitsubishi Chemical solidifies its position as a key player in the bioplastics market, meeting the evolving needs of environmentally conscious consumers and industries worldwide.

Bioplastic Companies ' evaluation was conducted for 150 companies, of which the top 15 were categorized and placed in a quadrant under Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies.

Positioned in the upper-right quadrant, Market Leaders exemplify a combination of an expansive product offering and a formidable market presence. These organizations not only deliver comprehensive solutions but also boast a well-established and influential position in the market. Market Leaders are recognized for their reliability, consistent innovation, and widespread acceptance among customers. Their dominance in both product capabilities and market influence solidifies their status as leaders in their respective industries. These companies include BASF, NatureWorks, TotalEnergies Corbion, Braskem, Versalis (Novamont), and Mitsubishi Chemical.

LyondellBasell and LOTTE Chemical have been recognized as Contenders. Nestled in the upper-left quadrant, Contenders possesses a substantial market presence but may encounter challenges in terms of product innovation or differentiation. These companies have already secured a notable customer base and market recognition, positioning them as contenders. While their current offerings are competitive, Contenders have the potential to evolve and enhance their product capabilities to become more visionary and competitive in the future.

Situated in the lower-right quadrant, Innovators are distinguished by their exceptional product innovation and uniqueness. While they may not match the market presence of Market Leaders, Innovators challenge industry norms by introducing cutting-edge solutions. These companies push industry boundaries with forward-thinking approaches and have the potential to become major players despite lower corporate growth strategies. Toray, SABIC, Avantium, and Plantic Technologies have been identified as the innovators in the quadrant.

The 360 Quadrant maps the Bioplastic Companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Bioplastics' quadrant. While the top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Product Type (Biodegradable (PBAT, PBS, PLA, PHA, Starch Blends, Cellulose Films, Others), Non-biodegradable (Bio-PE, Bio-PA, Bio-PET, PTT, PEF, Bio-PP, Others)), Grades, Raw Material (Sugarcane, Potato, Cornstarch, Switchgrass, Vegetable Oil, Cassava, Wheat, Others), End-use Industry (Packaging, Textile, Consumer Goods, Automotive & Transport, Agriculture & Horticulture, Building & Construction, Coating Adhesives, Electrical & Electronics, Others).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

