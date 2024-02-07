Love Pines Realty Announces 62 Cedar Lane Carolina Lakes Home For Sale

(MENAFN- GetNews) February 6, 2024 - A two story traditional home in the planned, scenic lakeside community of Carolina Lakes. North Carolina welcomes all admirers of nature, outdoor activities, and local shopping. Investors and homebuyers will fall in love with this property now up for sale by Love Pines Realty.







Real Estate Agent, Jennifer L Carlson, is pleased to present the classic two story home for sale. This home offers two levels of living space. The first floor houses the kitchen, living room, dining room, flex room, and half bath. The prominent staircase is a key feature upon entering the home. Staircase provides access to the second level boasting large bedrooms.

“The best feature of this classic home is the enormous bonus room that the current owners utilized as an entertainment zone. Movie nights, video gaming and hours of lego building with room to spread out," says Jennifer Carlson.

Carolina Lakes includes amenities such as golf course, swimming pool, tennis court and community center. These amenities contribute to creating a well-rounded and enjoyable living experience for residents.

The single family home is part of the select Love Pines Realty homes for sale in North Carolina. Other listings and more information about the residential properties are available from the official website of the realtor. Love Pines Realty services all areas surrounding Ft Liberty, including Southern Pines, Pinehurst, Whispering Pines, Carthage, Aberdeen, West End, Pinebluff, Vass, Cameron, Sanford, Fayetteville & Raeford.

Visit our OPEN HOUSE Sunday February 11, from 12:00pm-2:00pm

For more information, please visit:

Media Contact

Company Name: Love Pines Realty

Contact Person: Jennifer L Carlson - Owner, Broker, Realtor

Email: Send Email

City: Southern Pines

State: North Carolina

Country: United States

Website:

