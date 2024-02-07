Poo Squad Founder Cashes In On A Dirty Job

(MENAFN- GetNews) Poo Squad founder finds purpose and financial freedom scooping poop

“I mean it is a weird job, but we love it.” Jamie Coones' trademark laughter rang out through the room as he spoke. And why wouldn't it? When a guy who quits a six figure high pressure sales job and moves his family back to Manhattan to start a dog poop pick up service from scratch, you'd better be able to laugh at yourself a little. Or a lot.“Life is tough enough, why not have some fun? We work outdoors. We help people. And it has changed my family's life for the better.” With 15 Poo Squad franchises now open across the country, it seems the fun is just getting started.

It's a simple business really. Do something that people need, but can't and or won't always do themselves. From busy parents to disabled veterans, Poo Squad provides a solution. Coones started the first Poo Squad in Manhattan, KS in 2017 with just a truck and a bucket. Jamie did it all in the beginning. Scheduled the clients, scooped the yards, and did the books. Leaning heavily on the patience of his wife Ashley. She was the one. The one who helped, and the one who believed when everyone else thought it was a crazy idea.

So if you're going to do something others think is crazy, you'd better be willing to go all in. And if you want all in, Jamie Coones and Poo Squad is it.“Don't be afraid to be the Poop Guy, just go all in for it to work.” The commitment to branding has worked, not just in Manhattan, but now across the country.“We exist because people are kind enough to welcome us in their yards and trust us with their homes. It's part of our company culture then to give back and make sure our communities are welcoming places to live.” Location 15 just opened in New Haven, Connecticut joining locations in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, California, Ohio, and Kentucky, with more locations on the way. Poo Squad will soon scoop its 250,000th yard, an incredible journey in just 5 years.

hasn't been without it's challenges. There have been long days of hard work, and times when the believers in the process were few and encouragement tough to find. Jamie came close to losing it all when in ICU and on a ventilator for almost 6 weeks with Covid to begin 2022. Friends and family stepped up an stepped in, and with the technology in place Poo Squad not only survived, it has expanded and thrived. Jamie Coones is a dog guy who is proud to be a Wildcat,“We wouldn't be here without the prayers and support of family and friends. We know that and are proud of what Poo Squad has done for my family, and how it's changing the lives of the other franchise owners. We can't wait to bring even more franchises into the Poo Squad family.

