(MENAFN- GetNews) As the vital organ of the human body, the liver plays a crucial role in processes such as digestion, detoxification, and blood clotting. However, the prevalence of fatty liver among people is increasing, and it is essential for everyone to take it seriously.







Fatty liver, as the name suggests, is the accumulation of excess fat in the liver. It might sound like a condition only overweight individuals would have, but that's not the case. Both slim and overweight individuals can develop fatty liver, and the root cause related to the metabolism and transport of fat in the liver.

For mild to moderate fatty liver conditions, doctors typically recommend lifestyle changes such as quitting alcohol, not smoking, and engaging in regular exercise. Though these recommendations are good for the well-being, adhering to practice them is quite challenging for many.

Internationally, there is a growing emphasis on dietary supplements to address problems caused by unhealthy lifestyle habits. When it becomes difficult to adjust lifestyle habits for various reasons, the significance of using nutritional supplements to regulate the body becomes apparent, alleviating fatty liver issues could also use this method.

A brand emphasizing liver cellular nutrition is ESTHELIV, incorporating internationally recognized ingredients well-received among consumers. For those interested in the specific formulation, the link below provides more details:

Of course, the effectiveness of a nutritional supplement depends on its ingredients. Here are some internationally renowned ingredients:

1. Silymarin

Silymarin is mainly extracted from the milk thistle (Asteraceae) and is one of the active compounds.







It has been researched for its ability to slow down alcohol-induced liver fibrosis by preventing the progression of collagen type I and reducing histological advancement to fibrosis.

On the other hand, it can also reduce the liver lipid content in alcohol-induced fatty liver in rats by lowering serum AST and ALT levels.

2. Pyrroloquinoline Quinone (PQQ)

PQQ also known as methoxatin, is gaining attention globally in academic circles. It has similar effects to niacin (pyridine nucleotide) and purine. Recent studies suggest that oxidative stress reactions play a crucial role in the pathogenesis of alcoholic liver disease.







Clinical studies have shown that by inhibiting the expression of cystathionine γ-lyase-3 in liver cells and inhibiting SYTOX staining in TAA-induced liver cells, oxidative stress reactions can be alleviated.







When it comes to liver protection, ESTHELIV's Liver supplement is notable.

ESTHELIV Liver Detox Capsules with PQQ and Inositol protects livers of those who work overtime and overnight.

Price: $55.7







3. Inositol

It is a natural water-soluble vitamin belonging to the B-complex group, originally isolated from the heart and liver. Research indicates that it is an essential nutrient for human cell growth and survival, which also impacts metabolism and liver fat accumulation.

Experiments show that by reducing the liver index of AFL rats, blood lipid levels were associated with serum AST activity, indicating an impact on liver cells.

4. Curcumin

Like milk thistle, curcumin is a natural herb and a low molecular weight polyphenolic derivative. It is commonly used to protect liver.







Curcumin mainly improves liver function by reducing the elevation of liver MDA and inhibiting NF-κB activation. It can also improve alcohol-induced GSH and heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1) induction in rat primary liver cells.

In addition, there are several pharmaceutical treatments for fatty liver. However, considering the pros and cons of current research, choosing ingredients that are safer and more suitable for oneself, coupled with a focus on a healthy diet and lifestyle, remains crucial. Hopefully, the next time I write an article, the indicators of fatty liver will have improved.

Media Contact

Company Name: ESTHELIV,INC

Contact Person: Becko

Email: Send Email

Country: China

Website:

