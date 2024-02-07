(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Outdoor LED Lighting Driver Market Set to Achieve US$ 5,500.18 Million, Showcasing an Impressive 9.18% CAGR in 2023-2029"Experience a bright future with the Outdoor LED Lighting Driver Market, set to achieve US$ 5,500.18 million, boasting an extraordinary 9.18% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during 2023-2029. The driving force behind this surge is the escalating demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, shaping the landscape of outdoor illumination.

Synopsis

The global Outdoor LED Lighting Driver Market was valued at US$ 3,001.49 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 5,500.18 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Netherlands-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

North American sales market for Outdoor LED Lighting Driver is estimated to increase from $ 113.06 million in 2023 to reach $ 169.03 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.

Europe sales market for Outdoor LED Lighting Driver is estimated to increase from $ 231.57 million in 2023 to reach $ 326.16 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.

The major global manufacturers of Outdoor LED Lighting Driver include MEAN WELL, Philips, Inventronics, Tridonic, Delta Eletronics, MOSO Power, Eaglerise, SOSEN Electronics, TCI and Osram, etc. In 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately 20.98% of the revenue.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Outdoor LED Lighting Driver, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Outdoor LED Lighting Driver.

The Outdoor LED Lighting Driver market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (Million Units) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2029. This report segments the global Outdoor LED Lighting Driver market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Type, by Application, and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Outdoor LED Lighting Driver manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Application, and by regions.

Request a Sample Copy or Connect for Further Details:



By Company



MEAN WELL

Philips

Inventronics

Tridonic

Delta Eletronics

MOSO Power

Eaglerise

SOSEN Electronics

TCI

Osram

LIFUD HEP





Segment by Type



High Power

Medium Power Low Power





Segment by Application



Street

Park Others





Production by Region



North America

Europe

China Japan





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)





Core Chapters

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Outdoor LED Lighting Driver manufacturers competitive landscape, price, production and value market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Production/output, value of Outdoor LED Lighting Driver by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption of Outdoor LED Lighting Driver in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and production of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, value, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: The main points and conclusions of the report.

Read More Related Research Reports:

LED Lighting Driver Control Chip Market:



Automotive LED Lighting Driver Market:



Smart LED Lighting Driver IC Market:



About US:

At 'The Market Reports', we are a trusted market research firm dedicated to empowering businesses with valuable insights and data to drive their success. We offer a wide range of comprehensive market research reports to meet the unique needs of each client. From market analysis and competitive intelligence to consumer behaviour and trend forecasting, we provide the critical information necessary to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. Our goal is to empower our clients with the knowledge they need to drive growth, make strategic investments, and seize new opportunities.

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: Send Email

Phone: +16314071315

Address: SF-29, Sacred World, Wanawadi

City: Pune

State: Maharastra

Country: India

Website:

