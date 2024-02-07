Biden mistakenly recalls new conference with long-deceased French president

(MENAFN) In a recent campaign event in Las Vegas, President Joe Biden stirred controversy by mistakenly recalling a meeting with the late French President Francois Mitterrand instead of current French President Emmanuel Macron. The incident, which took place during a discussion about a 2021 G7 meeting in southern England, has reignited concerns about President Biden's verbal slip-ups and raised questions about his mental acuity.



During the event, President Biden narrated his experience at the G7 meeting, inaccurately referring to the leaders present as "all the NATO leaders." He recounted a conversation with Mitterrand, attributing a question about the duration of his return to the French leader who served from 1981 to 1995 and passed away a year after leaving office. The official White House transcript correctly identified Emmanuel Macron as the leader Biden interacted with during the Cornwall summit in June 2021.



President Biden, 81, has been known for making verbal gaffes throughout his political career, and critics argue that such incidents are indicative of cognitive decline. The concerns have gained traction as similar instances become more frequent, with some asserting that they warrant a closer examination of the President's mental fitness.



During the same Las Vegas address, President Biden also stumbled over details regarding a USD3 billion high-speed railway project connecting Las Vegas to Los Angeles. While discussing the project, he initially claimed people would be able to travel "from here to Las Vegas" in two hours, before promptly correcting himself.



While critics emphasize these verbal missteps as potential signs of a decline in mental acuity, President Biden's supporters have largely downplayed such concerns. They draw parallels to the cognitive challenges faced by former President Donald Trump during his tenure, attempting to mitigate the narrative surrounding Biden's verbal slips.



This latest incident adds to a series of moments where President Biden has seemingly misspoken or confused details, including mistakenly referring to his Republican rival Nikki Haley instead of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. As the 2024 presidential race looms, discussions surrounding the mental fitness of political leaders are becoming increasingly prominent, and President Biden's verbal lapses are likely to remain a focal point of scrutiny in the public discourse.



